Where to Eat and Drink April 24–30

Side Hustle will dish out lemon thyme mini doughnuts Wednesday night. Image: Courtesy Side Hustle Doughnuts

Wed, Apr 24

Doughnites: Sweet and Savory Edition

Spent beer grain sounds like something out of Game of Thrones, but at Side Hustle Doughnuts it's used for small batches of mini doughnut madness. And given that the Georgetown spot sells out lightning fast on Friday and weekend mornings, monthly recurring Doughnites give us a chance to enjoy Side Hustle's sweet and savory creations after work. Lemon thyme, coconut cake, and pistachio mini doughnuts are on the menu tonight; the event starts at 5:30, and be sure to get there early because they're known to move faster than the Night King's march to Winterfell (it took eight seasons, but it's quicker than George R. R. Martin). Lowercase Brewing, $2 per doughnut

Thu, Apr 25

Spring Winemaker Dinners

Sometimes any old bottle of wine from the discount shelf will do. Other times you've got to expand your vino portfolio, and that's when Auction of Washington Wines's spring winemaker dinners step in. Restaurants across the city have been paired with local winemakers (Dusted Valley, Efeste, Latta Wines, Barrage Cellars, Kevin White Winery) to showcase the best of Washington's food and wine, from venison loins and syrah to Quinault River steelhead and grenache. Head to Sawyer, Lark, Rider, Ascend Prime, and FlintCreek Cattle Co. for a night of tannins and tastings. Various locations, $150

Fri, Apr 26

Friday Night Fried Chicken Dinner

Good Day Donuts knows its way around a deep fryer. And good thing, too, since Friday brings fried chicken aka the king of the roost when it comes to Southern comfort food. Case in point: The chicken will be drenched in buttermilk before its fried, and comes with vegetarian-friendly fixins like cobbler, biscuits, and spicy pickles. Good Day Donuts, A la carte

Sat, Apr 27

Independent Bookstore Day at Book Larder

On Seattle's fifth Independent Bookstore Day, the Fremont cookbook shop is hosting a team of culinary authors who will showcase their writing and cooking chops. Which is to say that book signings, snacks, and live demos are in store. Cynthia Nims will share secrets on making game nights gourmet, Aran Goyoaga will preach the wonders of gluten-free sweet treats, Hsiao-Ching Chou will reveal the soul of Chinese food, and others round out this culinarily literate extravaganza. Book Larder, Free

Sun, Apr 28

10th Annual Mobile Food Rodeo

This food truck obsession started a decade ago to bring together over 30 of our region's first-rate food trucks for over two blocks of satiation at an already packed Fremont Sunday Market. Fill up on bites from vendors including the Lemongrass, Afghan Delicious, Fire and Scrape, Tandoozy, and Frelard Tamales. And to wash it all down there's Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade, True North Coffee Roasters, and a whole lot more. Over 150 craft booths too for your post-meal wandering needs. Fremont Sunday Market, A la carte

