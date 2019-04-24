  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Wine Time

Charles Smith's Big Rosé Festival Returns This June

Rock and rosé will flow from the Georgetown urban winery for the Jet City Rosé Experience on June 1.

By Rosin Saez 4/24/2019 at 12:30pm

Pink wine season is here.

Image: Courtesy Charles Smith Winery

Rosé is the herald of summer, a blush-tinged sign that warmth is upon us—and even when it's not, we imbibe the pink wine anyway! The annual Jet City Rosé Experience (June 1, 1–6pm) likewise ushers in summertime vibes with live music and wine aplenty at winemaker Charles Smith's Georgetown winery. In its third year, the fest will bring in Pacific Northwest wineries with more than 25 rosés in tow to pour alongside Smith's own rosés.

An afternoon spent quaffing rosé is the most Captain Obvious wine-centered event perhaps ever. Add a handful of food trucks and a lineup of live music and, well, you've got yourself a solid soiree. "The idea is that my events are not a blanket on a grassy field with a picnic," says Smith, a band manager turned vintner who refuses to shed his music roots. "I'm trying to give a piece of what I love." Which is to say, rock and rosé.

Inside the urban winery you might have to weave through revelers to get to your next pour; it often traffic jams in front of each winery's tasting table, the likes of which include Latta Wines, Seven Hills, Amavi Cellars, and even Kyle MacLachlan's Pursued by Bear. The music starts up at 1:30pm, at which point instead of jostling for rosé you'll be claiming your required dancing radius. Tunes provided by Har Mar Superstar, Reverend Horton Heat, and KEXP DJ Kid Hops.

While rosé is somehow best sipped under the sun, Smith fittingly notes how "rosé is a chameleon wine...the appropriate place to drink rosé is wherever you are." Like, oh, an industrial winery in June perhaps?

Jet City Rosé Experience
June 1, Charles Smith Wines Jet City, $45

Filed under
Charles Smith Wines Jet City, Georgetown, Rosé, Charles Smith
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Wine Time

Charles Smith's Big Rosé Festival Returns This June

12:30pm By Rosin Saez

Dining Events

Where to Eat and Drink April 24–30

9:00am By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Food Fight

The Ultimate Ferry Food Dining Matrix

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

RECOMMENDATIONS

11 Verifiable Vegetarian-Friendly Seattle Restaurants

04/23/2019 Edited by Jaime Archer

Side Dish

Bellevue’s Xiao Chi Jie Expands Our Soup Dumpling Lexicon

04/23/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Review

At Willmott’s Ghost, Renee Erickson Brings Square Pizza to the Spheres

04/23/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Laugh & Cry

Meet Burl Dirkman, Brett Hamil’s Utterly Earnest Comedy Character

8:00am By Stefan Milne

On the Big Screen

6 Dark Cinematic Takes on Washington State Ferries

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Monthly Planner

13 Seattle Events to Catch This May

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Top Five

The Top Things to Do in Seattle May 2019

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Summer Sounds

What Does the Future Hold for Music Festivals?

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Book It

Seattle Independent Bookstore Day Lands This Weekend

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Seafaring 101

The Bare-Bones Basics to Riding a Ferry

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Game Changers

Seattle's Marine Transit Evolves as the Population Booms

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Name That Boat

How to Identify Every Boat in Washington's Ferry Fleet

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Tacoma, Ahoy!

A Tacoma–Seattle Ferry Route Could Soon Be a Thing

04/23/2019 By Allison Williams

On the Big Screen

6 Dark Cinematic Takes on Washington State Ferries

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Style & Shopping

Up In Smoke

The Cannabis Connoisseur's Guide to Celebrating 4/20

04/18/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Style

Spring Fashion 2019: In Bloom

03/26/2019 Edited by Rosin Saez Styled by Abbie Martin Photography by Eilzabeth Rudge

Behind the Scenes

Digging for Sunshine: A Spring Fashion Sneak Peek

03/26/2019 By Jane Sherman Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

The Green Room

A New Plant Shop Grows in Queen Anne

03/26/2019 By Lindsay Cohen

Sales & Events

Wear What When March 18–24

03/18/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Style File

Kacy Yom Gives Arm Candy a Whole New Meaning

03/14/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Best Bars

Barstool Dispatch

Why Yes, There Is a New Rooftop Bar in the U District

03/13/2019 By Anne Dennon

Oeno Files

13 Seattle Wine Bars for Your Imbibing Needs

03/12/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Vinyl Vegans

Seattle Music Industry Insiders Are Opening a Capitol Hill Bar

02/27/2019 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

Grab a Drink at These Go-To Seattle Brewpubs

02/26/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Barstool Dispatch

5 Pioneer Square Happy Hours to See You Through Winter

02/15/2019 By Anne Dennon

Admirable Sidekicks

8 Sister Restaurants We Love as Much as the Originals

01/28/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Travel & Outdoors

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Seafaring 101

The Bare-Bones Basics to Riding a Ferry

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Game Changers

Seattle's Marine Transit Evolves as the Population Booms

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Name That Boat

How to Identify Every Boat in Washington's Ferry Fleet

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Tacoma, Ahoy!

A Tacoma–Seattle Ferry Route Could Soon Be a Thing

04/23/2019 By Allison Williams

On the Big Screen

6 Dark Cinematic Takes on Washington State Ferries

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Health & Wellness

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe