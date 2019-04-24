Charles Smith's Big Rosé Festival Returns This June

Pink wine season is here. Image: Courtesy Charles Smith Winery

Rosé is the herald of summer, a blush-tinged sign that warmth is upon us—and even when it's not, we imbibe the pink wine anyway! The annual Jet City Rosé Experience (June 1, 1–6pm) likewise ushers in summertime vibes with live music and wine aplenty at winemaker Charles Smith's Georgetown winery. In its third year, the fest will bring in Pacific Northwest wineries with more than 25 rosés in tow to pour alongside Smith's own rosés.

An afternoon spent quaffing rosé is the most Captain Obvious wine-centered event perhaps ever. Add a handful of food trucks and a lineup of live music and, well, you've got yourself a solid soiree. "The idea is that my events are not a blanket on a grassy field with a picnic," says Smith, a band manager turned vintner who refuses to shed his music roots. "I'm trying to give a piece of what I love." Which is to say, rock and rosé.

Inside the urban winery you might have to weave through revelers to get to your next pour; it often traffic jams in front of each winery's tasting table, the likes of which include Latta Wines, Seven Hills, Amavi Cellars, and even Kyle MacLachlan's Pursued by Bear. The music starts up at 1:30pm, at which point instead of jostling for rosé you'll be claiming your required dancing radius. Tunes provided by Har Mar Superstar, Reverend Horton Heat, and KEXP DJ Kid Hops.

While rosé is somehow best sipped under the sun, Smith fittingly notes how "rosé is a chameleon wine...the appropriate place to drink rosé is wherever you are." Like, oh, an industrial winery in June perhaps?

Jet City Rosé Experience

June 1, Charles Smith Wines Jet City, $45