There and Back Again
Zigzag Across the Puget Sound and Beyond
Twenty terminals. Ten routes. How to travel the region by ferry.
By Rosin Saez 4/23/2019 at 9:00am Published in the May 2019 issue of Seattle Met
See the full-size version of this map here.
1. British Columbia bound? You’ll need a reservation. Oh, and the route doesn’t operate in the winter season.
2. The interisland path through the San Juans doesn’t require fare for walk-on passengers.
3. State Route 20, Washington’s longest highway, spans the northern part of the state and includes, via ferry, a watery stretch from Coupeville to Port Townsend across Admiralty Inlet.
4. In 2018 the Edmonds–Kingston ferry carried about 2.2 million cars—more vehicles than any other route.
5. At 17 miles, the route between Bremerton and Seattle is the longest in the system.
6. The Fauntleroy–Southworth–Vashon Island trio is known as the “Triangle Route.” (But with none of the Bermuda Triangle–esque mystery.)
