With Droves of Workers Retiring, What's in Store for Our Ferry Future?

Ferry employees at the Tillikum's 60th anniversary. Image: Courtesy Washington State Ferries

Washington State Ferries is preparing for more employee turnover than it’s seen in its entire history. Half of all ferry employees—that’s about 900 people throughout the organization—are over 55 years old. Which is to say they’ll reach retirement age in the next five years. So the WSF is in heavy recruitment mode.

Cori Shull enlists new hires for the Washington Department of Transportation’s ferries division and has recently helped bring on 98 new workers. She’s visited high schools and universities, maritime academies, and Navy job fairs across the country, all in the pursuit of potential staff. “There’s a lot of younger people who don’t know about the maritime industry,” she says.