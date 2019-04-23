The Ultimate Ferry Food Dining Matrix

For a long while the galley on a Washington State Ferry was an ugly fluorescent-lit pit stop for hot dogs, heat lamp cheeseburgers, clam chowder, and pricey bottled water. Those charming staples remain (the lighting situation hasn’t changed much either). But in 2016 ferry food offerings evolved. Centerplate, the company behind concessions at the baseball stadium, took over the kitchen and crammed it full of local goods: kombucha, Reuben’s Brews, Ellenos yogurt. That beloved salty popcorn stuck around, but now you can wash it down with a local IPA.

