Seafaring 101
The Bare-Bones Basics to Riding a Ferry
What every passenger should know before embarking.
By Car
Think Seattle real estate is hot? Ferries have between 64 and 202 vehicle spaces, depending on boat size, and those fill up fast, especially on busy crossings. Check VesselWatch, WSF’s real-time car counter to gauge your chances of making the boat. Fares*: $9–$25 (includes car and driver only).
By Bike
Congratulations on doing Mother Nature a solid. Your reward: Cyclists get priority loading/unloading and thus park on the car deck at the bow. Unless, that is, you arrive late (20 minutes before departure is recommended). Fares: $4–$10.
By Motorcycle
You and your chopper cruise onto the boat after cyclists and before cars—again, only if you’re punctual. Fares: $4–$8.
On Foot
Leave your wheels at home (and any worries about fitting onto a crowded ferry) to stroll on board via a dock or overhead passageway. Pros: first to find prime seating, stress-free alcohol imbibing (cafeteria only), no risk of the car alarm going off. Fares: $5–$9.
Smoke on the Water
Can you take your weed? (And other things you should be paranoid about.)
Baggage Claimed
We’ve all got baggage, but don’t leave it unattended, not even for a few minutes. In December 2017, someone forgot a suspicious-looking package. The incident delayed ferries and launched a bomb squad response… It was a holiday fruitcake.
Bike On, Bike Off
All cyclists must disembark with their bikes. Sure, bike-share cycles are OK but remember: Forgotten bicycles will cause a “person overboard” alarm, which means a call to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Pet Smarts
Service animals are welcome. Your best friend Fido, however, is only clear on the car deck or upper, outdoor decks.
Cannabis 101
The ferry is a no smoking zone—any kind of smoking. While weed’s indeed legal in Washington, it’s very much illegal in the eyes of the U.S. Coast Guard, which oversees our waterways and hews to federal laws.
Idle Cars
Exhaust fumes aren’t merely frowned upon, they’re harmful to the environment. So, shut off those engines while the trip is underway and, easy tiger, don’t restart until directed by a crewmember.