Seattle's Marine Transit Evolves as the Population Booms

Fast ferries, like this one leaving Seattle for Bremerton, may be small, but they’re swift. Image: Jane Sherman

When Kitsap County launched its passenger-only fast ferry service between Seattle and Bremerton in 2017, it wasn’t the cities’ first go-round with high-speed commuting. Only a few decades ago, Washington State Ferries ran smaller, car-free fast ferries on this route, plus a few others favored by commuters. When these got nixed due to shrinking budgets, King County stepped in to run water taxi service to West Seattle and Vashon, and after a 10-year hiatus, Kitsap now dispatches foot ferries from Bremerton and Kingston. Crossing takes about half the time of their car-carrying counterparts. A Southworth run will debut next year.

Meanwhile, the next big move for water transportation: hybrid-electric ferries, big ones. WSF aims to electrify its fleet to cut fuel consumption and embark on the journey to zero carbon emissions due to the governor’s executive order 18-01. The five new Olympic Class vessels due by 2028 will be able to serve nearly any route in the system.