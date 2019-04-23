YOUR BEST SHOT
Reader's Lens May 2019
Each month we choose a photo from Seattle’s Instagram community to highlight in our print issue and online. (Tag #seattlemet in your posts for a chance to be featured!)
Craig McNary @craigr.mc
Seattle is hard to top. The city just lends itself to amazing photo opportunities with its expressive, dramatic architecture and creative orientation. I love the iconic design of the Seattle Public Library and shooting in and around it. And I appreciate how rain always adds an extra dimension to my photos. Luckily, in Seattle, we have a lot of it.