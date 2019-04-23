Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

The Magnolia craftsman uses traditional window-making techniques to restore timelessness to classic houses.

By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin 4/23/2019 at 9:00am Published in the May 2019 issue of Seattle Met

While some windows on Sam Woods’s century-old Mount Baker house were still original and working well, a previous owner had replaced other window banks with large pieces of glass. Woods wanted to have them redone but says putting in contemporary windows didn’t even occur to her: “I wanted to honor the house, being as old as it was.” So she went to the Washington State Archives and found a photo of the home from the 1930s. Then she hired Mike Kunnen, who runs Seattle Historic Window Company, to recreate the original looks—a four-part, divided light piece out front—based on the photo and the house’s existing windows.

Kunnen understands well the importance of a historically accurate window. From inside the workshop he keeps behind his house, he points to his own home, a 111-year-old early craftsman in East Magnolia: “It’s all kind of laid out around the windows. When you put modern windows on an old house, I think you just completely ruin it.”

Mike Kunnen in his Magnolia workshop.

Image: Will Austin

In turn-of-the-century houses, like so many still standing in Seattle, windows were a key source of light in the days before widespread electricity. And the double-hung design, in which both the upper and lower parts move, created an elegant pre-AC cooling system: a built-in draft. Yet in the last century, many of those windows, with their detailed wooden sashes (the part that frames the glass) and rope pulley systems, have fallen into disrepair or been painted shut. “If you’ve experienced that,” Kunnen says, “and think that’s what an old window is, of course you think they all suck.”

But those old windows are generally of higher craftsmanship, both longer lasting and more comely, than the ones built after World War II, and new windows won’t aesthetically match an old house. Recently, restoration efforts have flourished with the help of social media, Kunnen says. “When I started [remodeling] in ’98 the internet was barely there. At that time working on these old machines you’d have to know somebody or maybe you’d read something in a magazine.” Now Instagram and online forums let other craftsmen learn from each other, and the sharing also spurs restoration tendencies in home owners.

Mike Kunnen restored these windows on a Mount Baker house based on a photo from the 1930s.

Image: Will Austin

In his workshop, Kunnen has essentially created a prewar window factory, which he runs by himself. Following the 2008 recession, nearly all the classic window shops in the city had closed, so Kunnen, who’d been working in remodeling for 15 years after a master’s degree in toxicology, homed in on windows. 

A 1973 chain mortiser.

Image: Will Austin

He now has 32 woodworking machines, bought mostly at auctions when mills close and on eBay. The majority of them—hulking, patinated, cast-iron things—date from the 1920s to the 1950s and make a single type of cut each: one to cut the “mortise” (the hole on the window’s joint), one to cut the “tenon” (the part that fits in the hole). And Kunnen’s laboratory precision comes in handy. For these joints to work—with their delicate dance of tabs and grooves shaped from lumber, like a key fitting a lock—the cuts must be within about two thousandths of an inch. 

Getting a window to match a house can be an even more tailored affair. Kunnen usually takes a sample of the original window sashes and has blades made specifically for that house. Some people, he says, are okay with a near match, but for others it has to be perfect, so that past merges seamlessly with future, “so in 100 years,” says Kunnen, “there’ll be no way to tell the difference between the two of them.”

Filed under
Renovations, Home Design, Architecture
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Snap Judgment

Should You Chug That CBD Latte?

9:00am By Philip Kiefer

Kitchen Diaries

How Seattle's Rising Star Chefs Dream Up Dishes

9:00am By Rosin Saez

News Feed

Seattle Restaurant News August 2019

9:00am By Rosin Saez

CRITIC’S PICKS

What We’re Eating Now August 2019

9:00am By Seattle Met Staff

PNW Pantry

St. Jude Tuna Revitalizes a Lunch Staple

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Review

Dacha Diner Channels Fond Food Memories—and Seasons Them Perfectly

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Festival Season

Freakout Festival Announces Another Intriguing Lineup

10:01am By Stefan Milne

Body Slam Poetry

Defy Is Changing Everything About Wrestling in Seattle

9:00am By Rosin Saez

O Say Can You Rock

Jimi Hendrix's “Star-Spangled Banner” Turns 50

9:00am By James Ross Gardner

Quote Unquote

Film Director Lynn Shelton Will Always Pick Seattle Over Hollywood

9:00am By Allison Williams

Monthly Planner

13 Seattle Events to Catch This August

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Top Five

The Top Things to Do in Seattle This August

9:00am By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Explainer

The Seattle Public Library Has a Long, Illustrious History

9:00am By Jaime Archer

Your Best Shot

Reader's Lens August 2019

9:00am

Snap Judgment

Should You Chug That CBD Latte?

9:00am By Philip Kiefer

NEWSMAKERS

Perfect Party August 2019

9:00am By Seattle Met Staff

Body Slam Poetry

Defy Is Changing Everything About Wrestling in Seattle

9:00am By Rosin Saez

O Say Can You Rock

Jimi Hendrix's “Star-Spangled Banner” Turns 50

9:00am By James Ross Gardner

Style & Shopping

Make a Splash

This Is What Happens When a Fashion Stylist Designs Inflatable Pools

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Bight Me

This Mountain Gear Was Born on Rainier

9:00am By Allison Williams

Work Hard, Play Hard

Local Essentials: An Intern's Guide to Seattle

07/18/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Retail Wire

Rodd and Gunn Brings New Zealand Style to the Pacific Northwest

07/09/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

TV Style

The Phluid Project and HBO’s Euphoria Team Up for a Capitol Hill Popup

07/09/2019 By Lily Hansen

In With the New

Here Are All the New Restaurants and Shops Coming to U Village

07/03/2019 By Sam Jones

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

Erik Hakkinen's New Bar Roquette Is Open and It Is Lovely

07/11/2019 By Rosin Saez

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Alfresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Get the Dirt

10 Best Hikes at Mount Rainier National Park

9:00am By Allison Williams

Behind the Scenes

Climb Every Mountain

9:00am By Jane Sherman

Shade Index

Washington's Worst Hiking Trails

9:00am By Mac Hubbard

Fixing Paradise

An Inside Look at the Paradise Inn Remodel

9:00am By Allison Williams

School of Thought

A Small-Town Schoolhouse Gets New Life as a Creative Arts Center

9:00am By Allison Williams

From the Outside In

12 Ways to Do Rainier Without Actually Entering the National Park

9:00am By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

The Seattle Area's Top Doctors 2019

9:00am Edited by Sarah Nipper

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

9:00am By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe