Hot Jobs: Angela Dunleavy-Stowell Is Right at Home in the Kitchen

My first idea for a portrait of FareStart’s new CEO, Angela Dunleavy-Stowell ("FareStart CEO Angela Dunleavy-Stowell Serves Job Skills to Seattle's Homeless"), was a walk-in cooler, but that might have felt, well, cold (and potentially wasteful). After a scouting visit, photographer Brandon Hill thought to heat things up with some steam. Now, if you’re going to place your portrait subject in front of a vat of boiling water, you better have an expert there for touch-ups. Enter hair and makeup artist Stacie Thomas who was on hand to make sure we didn’t overcook the CEO.