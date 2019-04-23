  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Restaurant Reviews

Review

At Willmott’s Ghost, Renee Erickson Brings Square Pizza to the Spheres

The Italian menu inside one of Seattle's most stunning dining rooms substitutes Roman-style pizza for traditional pasta dishes. And you know what—it works pretty well.

By Allecia Vermillion 4/23/2019 at 9:00am Published in the May 2019 issue of Seattle Met

Image: Amber Fouts

The radicchio salad arrives pink as the rosé in our midafternoon glasses. Pink as the Moroccan tiles around the flickering pizza oven, and pink as the custom La Marzocco espresso machine behind the curved bar. Its leaves are ridged and crunchy, like most self-respecting chicories. But also the color of oversize rose petals, something you might see scattered at a wedding, tossed instead in a perfectly subtle vinaigrette with pickled celery, poached quince, and almonds, then plated on a bed of whipped ricotta.

Not even Renee Erickson can marshal the forces of nature to make salad greens fall in line with her color scheme. (Local Roots Farm, the chicory savant out in Duvall, grows this unexpectedly hued variety.) But her newest spot, Willmott’s Ghost, alters convention in its own way, translating Rome’s rustic street pizza into a blush-toned crescent of a room in the undercarriage of the Amazon Spheres.

Granted, you could open a Sbarro counter in this place and it would still be a marvel. When America’s most visible company designed what is now Seattle’s nuttiest landmark—a trio of three- and four-story glass bubbles that alighted on Denny Regrade last January—it included space for a restaurant. Amazon then asked Erickson, the city’s most winsome powerhouse restaurateur, to lend warmth to its new space, and possibly to its reputation among locals. Only Amazon employees can access the engineered rain forest inside the spheres, with its 40,000 plants, various waterfalls, and artificial humidity. But Willmott’s Ghost (and Erickson’s cocktail bar, Deep Dive, at the base of an adjacent ball) is open to the public.

Bowls, mugs, even flatware get the pink treatment inside Willmott’s Ghost.

Image: Amber Fouts

A nearly unmarked entrance at Sixth and Lenora barely hints at the luxe semicircular booths and mod split-globe pendants within—a Jetsonian adaptation of Erickson hallmarks like natural light, cararra marble, and pleasing ingredient tableaus. A geometric steel web and glass panes encase it all—Italian modernism with a dash of Epcot.

Fast, cheap lunch rules in Denny Regrade, though Amazon’s badged masses stream home before dinnertime. Pizza seemed an accessible fit, so Erickson channeled memories of streetside squares she inhaled on the regular while studying abroad in Rome. Head baker Ben Campbell, a guy in the vanguard of our region’s local, heirloom grain movement, added some sourdough characteristics to a sturdy, crisped crust only a beat removed from really good bread. Toppings are reasonably Roman—heavy on vegetables, some cured meat, restrained in matters of cheese and tomato sauce.

To service Amazon’s request they stay open all day, Erickson and crew tweaked Italy’s typical menu format—starters, sides, pasta-heavy primi course, and meatier secondi—and subbed pizza in place of pasta. “It’s not normal, for sure,” she says of her largely pasta-less Italian restaurant. Though authenticity quibbles seem silly when they happen beneath an artificially engineered jungle in Seattle’s urban core.

Lunch at Willmott's Ghost is best consumed in plush curved booths, beneath split-globe pendants.

Image: Amber Fouts

“So much olive oil!” our lunch server cackles gleefully. He’d just delivered a slice of pizza sporting a scatter of ricotta plus potatoes so besot with Liguria’s signature fat, they’re practically mashed—a double down on carbs that comes off comforting rather than bland. Next to it on the pink splatterware plate: sausage pizza with serious kick from chile flakes and preserved lemon. Divorce yourself from childhood memories of rubbery Oscar Mayer and you can dig the mortadella-topped pie, the most intriguing of the pack. This wildly underappreciated cased meat billows over blister-speckled crust like yards of fabric, piqued with orange zest and sprinkled with chopped pistachio.

Roman pizza shares more DNA with our current obsession for fancy, heaped toast than with the storied paper-thin pies of Naples (though when Erickson walks the room, she silently beseeches diners, “Please stop using a knife and fork!”). Roughly a half-dozen varieties fill the glass display counter, built in anticipation of robust takeout business.

“We thought that’s what people here would want,” says Erickson’s business partner, Jeremy Price. “They line up everywhere else” in the neighborhood. Instead diners stuck around; the restaurant shifted its format to table service, even at midday. This is a space worth ogling, plus Erickson’s food presents far better on her custom ceramics than stuffed in takeout containers. Whole pies come with stylish Italian scissors—procured, fittingly, via Amazon.

Mortadella-topped pizza.

Image: Amber Fouts

If it seems redundant to order focaccia in such a carb-centered restaurant, consider the endless R&D that Campbell, the baker, put in to reverse engineer the version in Erickson’s head: Crispy on the outside, fluffy within, with a coating she rightly terms “magic salt dust,” not to mention a righteous quantity of olive oil. As unassuming breads go, it’s straight-up remarkable. Further proof that bread-based creations are the menu’s north star—a porchetta sandwich that piles shavings of rich, roast meat inside a marvelously crusty rosetta roll.

Lunchtime, with its abundance of natural light, still feels like the main event, but dinner in this neighborhood remains a tough code to crack, and Willmott’s Ghost stays astonishingly busy, harboring Belltown residents and couples en route to a show. (The learning curve remains, however; Willmott’s halted morning coffee and pastry service after a few months.)

The not-to-be-missed fried gnocchi.

Image: Amber Fouts

The pizza-pasta menu swap actually works pretty well, since a snipped-off hunk of pie leaves room to explore the rest of the menu, which has highs (the borlotti beans, a crisped half-chicken) and lows (a texture-starved plate of squash and chanterelles) and a dozen careful plates in between. The fritti menu, also a happy hour staple, asserts frying as its own art form, especially the golden gnocchi that essentially melt on your tongue. Chef de cuisine Marie Rutherford, who migrated from the Whale Wins, gives lunch dishes slight makeovers for dinner, so that seasonal pink chicory salad sports a parmesan dressing by night, along with radish, mint, and croutons.

The restaurant’s name even has its own botanical bona fides: Victorian-era horticulturist Ellen Willmott would secretly scatter seeds of a thistle-like plant in gardens that she visited. Their distinctive stalks later emerged a surprise souvenir, welcome or otherwise, of her presence. These days Erickson’s too high-profile to do anything that surreptitious, but it’s nice to know that, even inside Amazon’s well-funded bubble, she still has the ability to sow something unexpected.

► Secret Salami: Pepperoni pie, that Americana favorite, makes a cameo at happy hour, though you can request it off-menu at dinner.

Filed under
Italian Food, Pizza, Amazon, Sea Creatures, Renee Erickson
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Willmott's Ghost

$$$ Italian 2100 Sixth Ave

Renee Erickson has transplanted Rome’s culture of sturdy, streetside pizza into the undercarriage of the Amazon Spheres. Though this crescent-shaped space la...

Eat & Drink

Snap Judgment

Should You Chug That CBD Latte?

07/23/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Kitchen Diaries

How Seattle's Rising Star Chefs Dream Up Dishes

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

News Feed

Seattle Restaurant News August 2019

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

CRITIC’S PICKS

What We’re Eating Now August 2019

07/23/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

PNW Pantry

St. Jude Tuna Revitalizes a Lunch Staple

07/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Review

Dacha Diner Channels Fond Food Memories—and Seasons Them Perfectly

07/23/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Arts Notice

Here’s What to Expect from Seattle Art Fair 2019

8:00am By Stefan Milne

Festival Season

Freakout Festival Announces Another Intriguing Lineup

07/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Body Slam Poetry

Defy Is Changing Everything About Wrestling in Seattle

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

O Say Can You Rock

Jimi Hendrix's “Star-Spangled Banner” Turns 50

07/23/2019 By James Ross Gardner

Quote Unquote

Film Director Lynn Shelton Will Always Pick Seattle Over Hollywood

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Monthly Planner

13 Seattle Events to Catch This August

07/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Explainer

The Seattle Public Library Has a Long, Illustrious History

07/23/2019 By Jaime Archer

Your Best Shot

Reader's Lens August 2019

07/23/2019

Snap Judgment

Should You Chug That CBD Latte?

07/23/2019 By Philip Kiefer

NEWSMAKERS

Perfect Party August 2019

07/23/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Body Slam Poetry

Defy Is Changing Everything About Wrestling in Seattle

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

O Say Can You Rock

Jimi Hendrix's “Star-Spangled Banner” Turns 50

07/23/2019 By James Ross Gardner

Style & Shopping

Make a Splash

This Is What Happens When a Fashion Stylist Designs Inflatable Pools

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Bight Me

This Mountain Gear Was Born on Rainier

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Work Hard, Play Hard

Local Essentials: An Intern's Guide to Seattle

07/18/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Retail Wire

Rodd and Gunn Brings New Zealand Style to the Pacific Northwest

07/09/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

TV Style

The Phluid Project and HBO’s Euphoria Team Up for a Capitol Hill Popup

07/09/2019 By Lily Hansen

In With the New

Here Are All the New Restaurants and Shops Coming to U Village

07/03/2019 By Sam Jones

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

Erik Hakkinen's New Bar Roquette Is Open and It Is Lovely

07/11/2019 By Rosin Saez

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Alfresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Get the Dirt

10 Best Hikes at Mount Rainier National Park

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Behind the Scenes

Climb Every Mountain

07/23/2019 By Jane Sherman

Shade Index

Washington's Worst Hiking Trails

07/23/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Fixing Paradise

An Inside Look at the Paradise Inn Remodel

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

School of Thought

A Small-Town Schoolhouse Gets New Life as a Creative Arts Center

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

From the Outside In

12 Ways to Do Rainier Without Actually Entering the National Park

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

The Seattle Area's Top Doctors 2019

07/23/2019 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe