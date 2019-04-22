What to Do After Work April 22–25

Australian singer Fatai comes to Ballard Tuesday night. Image: Courtesy Jeremy Yap

Mon, Apr 22

Offbeat Ada's: Sex Work Is a Feminist Issue

Ariel Meadow Stallings’s erotic memoir, Pros Before Bros, details the intimate relationship she shared with a sex worker following the collapse of her 18-year marriage. In conversation with Pike Long, deputy director of St. James Infirmary, Stallings will address common misconceptions surrounding sex work, its potential therapeutic value, and the current efforts for its decriminalization throughout the United States. The Lab at Ada's, $10

Tue, Apr 23

Fatai with Sharon Irving

Fatai first gained international acclaim after competing on the Australian version of The Voice in 2012. Her newest single, “Road Less Traveled” expertly showcases the smoky and powerful vocals she has come to be known for. Sharon Irving is a spoken word artist and vocalist from the South Side of Chicago. Her debut album, Bennett Ave, blends haunting ballads with elaborate raps that speak to issues of sisterhood, justice, and pain. Tractor Tavern, $15

Wed, Apr 24

Easter Hangover Comedy Night

Pacific Northwest–native Ellen ­Acuario leads an evening of local comedians at Columbia City Theater. Known for her “mom-com” storytelling, Acuario’s blunt and honest sets play on her experiences as an Asian woman and mother of two who's trying to make it in comedy. Columbia City Theater, Free

Thu, Apr 25

Silent Writing Party

Playing off its long-running Silent Reading Party, Hotel Sorrento hosts its first Silent Writing Party. You can get a cocktail in the hotel’s mahogany-covered Fireside Room and reconnect with loved ones by silently penning notes to friends and family. The hotel will provide complementary stationary and will even mail the letter for you—no postage necessary. Hotel Sorrento, Free