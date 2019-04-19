Weekend What to Do April 19–21

Dancers rehearse in Devi, which opens Friday at ACT Theatre. Image: Courtesy Siddharta Saha

Apr 19–May 11

Devi

Produced by Pratidhwani, a local nonprofit that supports South Asian arts, Devi dances through the story of Prafulya, a poor and illiterate woman who overcomes her circumstances to take on colonializing British. It’s based on the 1884 Bengali novel Devi Chaudhurani and its choreography is an amalgam of traditional South Asian dance styles, but its writer director told The Seattle Times she aims to translate the classic tale to contemporary audiences. ACT Theatre, $42

Fri, Apr 19

Mozart Untuxed

It's likely you will recognize Mozart’s Symphony no. 40 within the first five seconds. So essential are its lovely, menacing notes that it strafes the soundtracks of everything from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia to the 2004 Frankie Muniz star-vehicle Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London. Yet as part of Seattle Symphony’s intentionally accessible Untuxed series (39 minutes, no intermission, lower ticket prices), you can hear it entirely and anew, without any pop-culture cobwebs. Seattle Symphony, $13–$55

Sat, Apr 20

True Stories

Another entry in David Byrne’s lifelong journey of profound peculiarity, True Stories is part feature film, part variety show, part extended patchwork music video for the Talking Heads album of the same name. In the 1986 movie, Byrne (who also directs) plays a visitor to Virgil, Texas before the town’s 150th anniversary “Celebration of Specialness.” Byrne drives the highways of middle America in a cowboy hat, deadpanning. At a certain point, John Goodman shows up. The whole thing is—like so much of Byrne’s work—weird and delirious and, in every sense, wonderful. Northwest Film Forum, $12

If you want to get more explicitly festive on 4/20, we have suggestions for that, too.

Sun, Apr 21

Cecilia Vicuña

Cecilia Vicuña, a Chilean-born artist of wild multiplicity (installations! painting! performance!), has her first major U.S. solo show opening at Henry Art Gallery on April 26. But Vicuña is also a poet, whose language drips down the page in precise images, two or three words to a line. So before her big opening, she’s giving a reading at Open Books, Wallingford’s tiny, intimate, poetry-only bookstore. Open Books, Free