Where to Eat and Drink April 17–23

Wed, Apr 17

Gin Is Not a Four Letter Word

A.J. Temple of Lynnwood's Temple Distilling wants to show you the true essence of gin. Peek behind the distillation curtain and learn more about the botanical magic that gives the liquor its wide range of flavor profiles. A discussion and samples are in order, followed by a tipple (or a whole tasting flight) at a Temple gin happy hour in the bar. Central Smoke, Free

Thu, Apr 18

Beer Trumps Hate

Turns out having a few cold ones can benefit one of our country's most sacred resources, public lands. Rooftop Brewing Company is serving $1 pints of its Clean Trails IPA tomorrow night, with all the proceeds going to Washington Wild, which has been protecting and restoring state lands since 1979. Rooftop Brewing Company, Free

Sat, Apr 20

Seattle Cheese and Meat Festival

Armed with a charcuterie board and tasting glass, prepare to chase an armada of artisan meats and cheeses with craft beers and ciders. Vendors include Batch 206 Distillery, Cascadia Creamery, and Salumi (yes, the Salumi). It's an all-day snack attack of epic proportions. Block 41, $35–$145

Sun, Apr 21

Bennies Popup Vegan Brunch

If you're a no-nonsense vegan who misses the creamy bliss of hollandaise-laden eggs benedict, get your plant-based fix during Bennies' one-year anniversary celebration at Papas Hot Potatoes. The popup's hosting an Easter brunch that would make even the most steadfast carnivores salivate. Tofu "eggs" and barbecue jackfruit round out a gluten-free menu featuring eight benedict combinations with flavor profiles ranging from sweet to savory—sweet potato pancakes, polenta cakes, and potato biscuits have been promised. Papas Hot Potatoes, A la carte

