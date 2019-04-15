What to Do After Work April 15–18

Ten Fé plays Barboza on Monday. Image: Courtesy Abiraymaker.com

Mon, Apr 15

Ten Fé

Ben Moorhouse and Leo Duncan spent almost a decade busking on the London Underground before forming Ten Fé. The indie-pop band’s newly released second album, Future Perfect, Present Tense, is a dreamy and melancholic reflection of past regrets which looks toward a brighter future. Barboza, $15

Tue, Apr 16

Romeo and Jules

The University of Washington’s School of Drama reimagines Shakespeare’s play with a gender-diverse cast. Romeo and Jules defies heteronormative binaries to tell a passionate and tragic story of young love. Jones Playhouse, $20

Wed Apr 17

Death and Taxes: A Reading with Allison Ellis, Michelle Goodman, Jane Hodges, Brian McGuigan, and Jennifer Worick

Five Seattle-based nonfiction writers share their thoughts on two of life’s great certainties. Reading from their current works, the writers will combine stories of humor and grief to discuss their varied experiences in both life and death. Hugo House, Free

Thu, Apr 18

Danny Goldberg: Serving the Servant, Remembering Kurt Cobain

From 1991 to 1994 Danny Goldberg managed Nirvana during its rise to superstardom. In Serving the Servant, Remembering Kurt Cobain, Goldberg looks back on his close friendship with the frontman to highlight the singer’s brilliance, compassion, and lasting legacy 25 years after his death. The Neptune, $37