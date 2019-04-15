STG and Sasquatch! Founder Announce New Festival

The shoreline at Fort Worden. Things at Thing may or may not occur here. Image: Courtesy Vic Hubbard/Flickr

While the Gorge might lie empty this Memorial Day weekend—both Sasquatch! Music Festival and its replacement, End of the Rainbow, have been canceled—Sasquatch founder, Adam Zacks, has partnered with Seattle Theatre Group for a new sort of festival. Or, rather, the initial press release is not so specific as to call it a festival. It is called—in a bit of branding either mythic or profoundly banal—Thing. Its tagline is “A new thing. A fun thing. An arts thing.” The name comes from the medieval word “ting,” meaning “an assembly of free people to reduce feuds and avoid social disorder.”

The event is slated for two days, August 24 and 25, at Port Townsend’s Fort Worden and will include “music, comedy, film, dance, food, podcasts, visual arts, and... a mentalist.” There’ll also be yoga, guided hikes, and art workshops. STG will release the full lineup on Monday, April 22. (We'll give you an update then.) There will be three stages, including one in a decommissioned zeppelin hanger, and you can camp, park, or rent lodging. Admission for kids 13 and under is free. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26 at 10am and can be bought here.