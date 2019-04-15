11 Spots to Grab Brunch This Easter Sunday

Elliott's Oyster House pulls out all the seafood stops for Easter brunch. Image: Courtesy Elliott's Oyster House / Erika Nelson

Under the helm of new owner Thomas Litrenta—Maria Hines sold the restaurant to the former executive chef just last month—comes a three-course Italian spread inspired by childhood memories of Easter. Grilled fava beans will kick things off, followed by smoked salmon and mushroom scramble, a spring onion benedict, or lamb carbonara with housemade black pepper bucatini. Cassata, a traditional Sicilian Easter sponge cake layered with ricotta, caps things off. $35

Bellevue's top floor steak and sushi temple is going the buffet route, but as you might expect from a restaurant that makes its home in the glossy new Lincoln South Tower, brunch offerings go beyond the usual omelet and waffle fare (though they have that too). All that extravagance translates to housemade doughnuts with miso caramel and yuzu curd dipping sauces; savory herb waffles with foie gras whipped cream; deviled eggs with sesame bacon jam and wasabi; smoked and roasted leg of lamb; even jelly bean meringue pops, to name just a few. Oh, and a bellini bar. $80

If holidays are an opportunity to dabble in food excess, then El Gaucho Bellevue does them up right. What to expect from the Easter buffet: a carving station, mac and cheese bar, made-to-order omelet station, waffle and french toast station, a whole damn salmon station, and an assortment of crowd-pleasers like fried chicken thighs, roasted garlic smashed potatoes, sausage gravy, and scallion-cheddar biscuits. It approaches excess—or maybe even reaches it when you factor in the desserts—but isn't that the whole point of brunch? $59

Easter ham is out folks, and seafood is in—at least in Seattle. Elliott's Oyster House has a smattering of brunch specials, from a dungeness crab and shrimp omelet to a short rib benedict to an alder smoked Alaskan salmon scramble with goat cheese. All come with a side of Elliott's stereotypically perfect waterfront views. A la carte

Expect even more seafood-centric brunches at Ivar's Acres of Clams and Salmon House—and we're not quite sure what an Easter Clam is, but it's slated to make an appearance at the former. The Pier 54 spot will also dole out buffet items like fish and chips, grilled salmon, seared cod, prawns, mussels, and clams. Prime rib and roasted leg of lamb too, for those looking for more turf than surf. Salmon House will have the same, plus an omelet station and crepe stations, a build-your-own bloody mary and prawn shooter bar, and a chocolate fountain. $45

Journey into the floral wallpaper-bedecked dining room at James Beard Award–winning chef Jason Wilson's latest restaurant and find nine specials served alongside the full brunch menu. Grilled spring lamb seems fitting, considering the holiday, but most dishes lean more obviously Pacific Northwest: wild Alaskan halibut, smoked salmon eggs benedict, wild mushroom quiche, strawberry almond bread pudding. A la carte

The Charter Hotel's Argentine grill injects a heavy dose of Latin flair into typical brunchtime fare. On the menu: asasdo steak and eggs, dungeness crab cake benedict, garlic-crusted lamb, and spring salmon. And dulce de leche crepes, because what's Easter without copious amounts of sugar? We're willing to embrace the food coma. A la carte

In keeping with its record of pristine sourcing, seafood takes center stage at Ray's, both at the Cafe's buffet and the Boathouse's three-course brunch. Upstairs, alongside entrees like sauteed garlic prawns and Penn Cove manila clams and mussels, a carving board station will be stocked with smoked wild Alaskan salmon, and a raw bar with oysters on the half shell and dungeness crab. At the Boathouse, things kick off with hamachi, zucchini-corn cake, or maybe roasted carrot soup before delving into the mains—pan-seared halibut with potato gnocchi, espresso braised lamb, brioche french toast, frittata. $65 at the Cafe, $35 at the Boathouse

Rainier Avenue's stalwart all day breakfast joint will have homey classics at its brunch buffet—eggs benedict with shaved ham, biscuits with country gravy, pancakes with honey butter, baked salmon in wild mushroom sauce, fried pork chops. Candy-filled eggs guarantee Easter glee. Not guaranteed, unfortunately: That the rain will hold off long enough to soak up sunshine on the umbrella-shaded patio. $30

At her cozy Wallingford bungalow, chef Maria Hines has always been a purveyor of fresh and seasonal food, and Sunday's three-course brunch hews to that standard with dishes that draw on the best of spring's bounty. Expect asparagus salad, a spring onion and stinging nettle quiche, sourdough french toast topped with rhubarb and hazelnuts, and a tiramisu waffle among the offerings. No less seasonal, but slightly more sinful, is the cherry-tarragon mimosa available for additional purchase. $30

Wood-fired brick pizza ovens have popped up around the city, but none to better effect than at the cozy Tutta Bella, a cornerstone of Columbia City’s renaissance, now spread to five locations. All will offer a Pasqua (Italian for Easter) pizza this Sunday, with Tuscan ham and soft oven-roasted eggs in addition to fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, rosemary, and pecorino romano. Added bonus: Proceeds from the Pasqua sales will benefit nonprofit Amara, which serves foster kids and their families. $15–$19