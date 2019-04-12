Weekend What to Do April 12–14

Sasami plays Barboza on Friday. Image: Alice Baxley Courtesy Neumos

Apr 12–14

Frederick Douglass Now

Roger Guenveur Smith has done theater shows about Jean-Michele Basquiat, Christopher Columbus, Rodney King, and Huey P. Newton—the last two were one-man shows adapted by Spike Lee into movies. Now Smith hits the stage with a loose, riffing solo piece about Frederick Douglass, which Lee is already working to adapt to film. Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, $26

Fri, Apr 12

Sasami

After playing synths in the LA psych-punk group Cherry Glazerr, Sasami Ashworth has struck out on her own. Before she’d even released a full album she was sharing stages with Japanese Breakfast, the Breeders, and Blondie. She sounds like a disciple of all, blending strutting, arty pop-punk with vocals that seep in like thick mist. Barboza, $12

Sat, Apr 13

Exploring the Creative Legacy of Merce Cunningham

There are few events in the lore of Seattle arts more resounding than Merce Cunningham, the choreography titan, and John Cage, the major avant-garde composer, crossing paths at Seattle’s Cornish School in the 1940s. The two continued to collaborate, and upend their mediums, for fifty more years. For the centennial of Cunningham’s birth (April 16, 1919 in Centralia, Washington), Cornish and the University of Washington’s dance departments have paired in a two-week residency to celebrate Cunningham’s work. Saturday afternoon, the collaboration culminates in a performance. Henry Art Gallery, Free

Sun, Apr 14

Damon Krukowski

With a nod to John Berger’s art theory masterwork Ways of Seeing, musician and music writer Damon Krukowski’s Ways of Hearing delves into what it means to listen in the digital era. Maybe this is the privatization of public space through headphones, or the compression of people’s voices in cellphone conversation. He's adapted this investigation, as it happens, from a podcast. Elliott Bay Book Company, Free