This Week in Restaurant News: Doughnuts and Boozy Slushies in the U District

Five dining developments on our radar this week.

By Philip Kiefer 4/12/2019 at 10:00am

Doughnut Developments

What on earth is a crobar? Apparently everyone's heard of the cronut (I missed that boat) and this is its bar-shaped cousin, slathered in glaze or cinnamon sugar. And it's coming to the U District. Eater Seattle reports Donut Factory, which specializes in the aforementioned crobar, will open a location on 45th by mid-May, although there could be sneak previews as early as the latter end of April. The Lynnwood-based shop has a whole slew of traditional doughnuts on deck (cake doughnuts, twists, crullers, et cetera), but also doughnut ice cream sandwiches in flavors like ube and birthday cake.

Supreme Pizza Has Booze Now!

In case you missed the big (pizza) news, Supreme opened its second location on the Ave just a few weeks back. Owner Mark Fuller shared that as of today, they're open for dinner—and have a liquor license. Drink boozy slushies and dream of summer.

Chef Shuffle at Tankard and Tun

Pike Place Market's seafood-bent gastropub has a new (familiar) chef leading the kitchen. Sous chef Rhys Nunnelee will take over in place of Gabe Spiel at Tankard and Tun. And he's already got plans for refining the menu, though fan favorites (fish and chips, chowder) won't be going anywhere. More news from the Pike Brewing universe: Pike Pub, which reportedly churns out 25,000 burgers a year, is switching over to all local, grass-fed beef as part of an ongoing sustainability effort. In recent years, the company has expanded transit benefits for employees, dramatically cut landfill waste, and switched from selling bottles to cans (producing glassware is much more energy intensive).

Copine Expands Dinner Service

North Ballard fine dining destination Copine is currently closed for its annual break, but when it returns on April 19, it'll (finally) offer Sunday dinners. The new service will supplement the much-beloved Sunday Supper, a take-home French chicken dinner. Chef Shaun McCrain says to expect a prix fixe menu that changes week to week, starting April 21, with the restaurant now open 4 to 8pm on Sundays.

Nollie's Is, Sadly, Gone

In sad news, Nollie's Cafe in South Lake Union shuttered at the end of March, according to a note on Facebook. The cafe, which served homemade breakfasts and biscuits to a crowd of devoted regulars, had been open for just over 10 years, and was a little oasis of comfort in an increasingly glittery neighborhood.

This Week in Food & Drink

Food & Wine named soba master Mutsuko Soma of Kamonegi one of its best new chefs.

Crackly fried chicken! Kimchi fried rice! Kalbi short ribs! These 11 Korean spots are some of the city's best.

A whole slew of National Grilled Cheese Day events, a Stoup Brewing tour, and more food events on our calendar.

Copine

$$$$ American/New American 6460 24th Ave NW

It’s a throwback in all the best ways, situated on an unfashionable corner of North Ballard, but decorated with a genteelly industrial aesthetic uniting cyli...

Tankard and Tun

$$$ Gastropub, Seafood 1415 1st Ave

At Tankard and Tun, it’s easy to forget you’re in Pike Place Market, or in a room that’s kin to no-frills Pike Pub downstairs. Alas, the seafood menu looks p...

This Week in Restaurant News: Doughnuts and Boozy Slushies in the U District

10:00am By Philip Kiefer

