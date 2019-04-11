A Guide to Seattle’s Record Store Day

Jive Time's used records are 25 percent off on Saturday. Image: Courtesy Jive Time Records

Record Store Day—basically Black Friday for vinyl lovers, on which they flock to stores and jostle for rare releases—is this Saturday. Pearl Jam, as it happens, are this year’s official “Record Store Day ambassadors.” And the list of releases totals 401. Want Bob Dylan’s original version of Blood on the Tracks (because it actually is better)? Want a seven-inch of Modest Mouse’s new single “Poison the Well"? Both are hitting shelves. What each record shop offers in deals and amenities varies (see the full list of participating shops here). Below is a small guide to what you can find at some uniformly excellent shops.

Free Food

Sonic Boom Records

Ballard stalwart Sonic Boom Records opens at 10am. To reward people just for coming out, Top Pot Doughnuts will provide free coffee and doughnuts.

Steep Discount

Jive Time Records

Some of the best storewide discounts can be found at Fremont’s Jive Time: 25 percent off all used vinyl, CDs, and cassettes; 10–25 percent off new vinyl.

Live Music

Everyday Music

Capitol Hill’s Everyday Music basically has a small indoor music festival. The first of the 13 acts goes on at 9am, the last at 8pm. If you can make only one or two performances, rapper DoNormaal (2:15pm) and jazz crew Bad Luck (7pm) are standouts. See Everyday’s Facebook for the whole lineup.

Light in the Attic Record Shop

In terms of mission—digging up forgotten or rare recordings and pressing them to vinyl—local label Light in the Attic is a year-round Record Store Day. To mark the actual one, they’ve brought local dream pop band Sundae Crush to perform from 1–1:30pm.

DIY

Georgetown Records

The South End shop is transforming into a pop-up record label for the day. Between 11:30am and 9pm, you can come in, record a song, and get a record made by Groove Family records.