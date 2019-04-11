  1. Arts & Culture
Crate Dig

A Guide to Seattle’s Record Store Day

Record Store Day is Saturday, April 13. Here’s how to navigate based on your musical inclinations.

By Stefan Milne 4/11/2019 at 9:00am

Jive Time's used records are 25 percent off on Saturday. 

Image: Courtesy Jive Time Records

Record Store Day—basically Black Friday for vinyl lovers, on which they flock to stores and jostle for rare releases—is this Saturday. Pearl Jam, as it happens, are this year’s official “Record Store Day ambassadors.” And the list of releases totals 401. Want Bob Dylan’s original version of Blood on the Tracks (because it actually is better)? Want a seven-inch of Modest Mouse’s new single “Poison the Well"? Both are hitting shelves. What each record shop offers in deals and amenities varies (see the full list of participating shops here). Below is a small guide to what you can find at some uniformly excellent shops.   

Free Food

Sonic Boom Records
Ballard stalwart Sonic Boom Records opens at 10am. To reward people just for coming out, Top Pot Doughnuts will provide free coffee and doughnuts.

Steep Discount

Jive Time Records
Some of the best storewide discounts can be found at Fremont’s Jive Time: 25 percent off all used vinyl, CDs, and cassettes; 10–25 percent off new vinyl.

Live Music

Everyday Music
Capitol Hill’s Everyday Music basically has a small indoor music festival. The first of the 13 acts goes on at 9am, the last at 8pm. If you can make only one or two performances, rapper DoNormaal (2:15pm) and jazz crew Bad Luck (7pm) are standouts. See Everyday’s Facebook for the whole lineup.

Light in the Attic Record Shop
In terms of mission—digging up forgotten or rare recordings and pressing them to vinyl—local label Light in the Attic is a year-round Record Store Day. To mark the actual one, they’ve brought local dream pop band Sundae Crush to perform from 1–1:30pm.

DIY

Georgetown Records
The South End shop is transforming into a pop-up record label for the day. Between 11:30am and 9pm, you can come in, record a song, and get a record made by Groove Family records.

Light in the Attic, Everyday Music, Sonic Boom Records, Local Music, Record Store
