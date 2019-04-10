Where to Eat and Drink April 10–16

Cheesy goodness meets Instagram fodder in the form of a unicorn grilled cheese. Image: Grilled Cheese Grand Prix

Wed, Apr 10

Going with the Grain: A Tasting Featuring Cairnspring Mills

Everyone loves fresh baked bread, but how many give any real thought to how it’s made or where it comes from? Cairnspring Mills out of Burlington is hosting a tasting to showcase how its custom-blended grains create one-of-a-kind baked creations, from delicate croissants to rustic boules to French baguettes. Learn how mills make the world go round all while snacking on and sipping samples from Grand Central, Macrina, Fremont Mischief Distillery, Pike Brewing Company, and other local favorites. World Trade Center Seattle, $30

Thu, Apr 11

Westland's Boozy Brunch Class

Level up your brunch hosting game with the help of Westland’s beverage curator Brian Mura. Mura will demo a few cocktail creations, all while you knock back featured drinks and dig into homey brunch time bites. It’s safe to say we’re going way beyond mimosas here, folks: You’ll take home skills that’ll put your fancy friend’s brunch to shame. Westland Distillery, $30

Sat, Apr 13

Free Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Grilled cheese sandwiches have been providing melty, gooey comfort to the human race as long as bread and cheese have been around, becoming especially popular during the Great Depression as a cheap and filling food source. Hit Populuxe Brewing in Ballard to celebrate your childhood favorite for free (and wash it all down with a beer or two) during National Grilled Cheese Day weekend. Populuxe Brewing, Free

Sun, Apr 14

National Grilled Cheese Day Popup

The Grilled Cheese Grand Prix is celebrating National Grilled Cheese Day at the Fremont Sunday Market with a free popup. Expect to see a few fan favorite sandwiches return, from the unicorn grilled cheese by Hawaii’s Donut to Fire and Scrape’s raclette cheese melted over a Le Panier baguette to offerings from the Grilled Cheese Experience. Also in the mix: eclectic, cheesy bites like BeanFish’s Asian fusion taiyaki. Fremont Sunday Market, Free

Mon, Apr 15

Stoup Brewing Tour and Tasting

Stoup Brewing co-owners Robyn Schumacher and Lara Zahaba will give attendees a behind the scenes look of the brewery while recounting how they went from beer-obsessed patrons to local Ballard business owners. Cap off the tour with three beer tastings, including Stoup's special run of Pink Socks and Sandals grisette, brewed specially to celebrate International Women's Day. Stoup Brewing, $15

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner[at]seattlemet[dot]com.