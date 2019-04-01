What to Do After Work April 1–4

A burlesque caterpillar in Through the Looking Glass. Image: Courtesy Angela Sterling

Mon, Apr 1

Ilya Kaminsky

On the page, Ilya Kaminsky’s work stands alongside some of the best contemporary poetry. But when Kaminsky—a hard-of-hearing Russian Jewish American writer—reads aloud, he subverts any standard speech categories, as though a Russian rabbi turned a kaddish into strange new (beautiful) music. Broadway Performance Hall, $20

Tue, Apr 2

Lisa Prank, Julia Shapiro, Andrew Hall

This is the sort of show that makes Seattle’s indie scene feel more like a community. Pop-punk charmer Lisa Prank (aka Robin Edwards) headlines, while Julia Shapiro and Andrew Hall shed their respective bands (she fronts Chastity Belt and plays with Edwards in Who Is She?; he drums in Dude York) and play solo. Chop Suey, $10

Apr 3–7

Through the Looking Glass: The Burlesque Alice in Wonderland

A witty striptease riff on a caterpillar’s metamorphosis into a butterfly, a leotard-clad catwoman slinking around the stage and shredding pillows, a Knave of Hearts who gets down to little more than his handlebar mustache and a pair of oven mitts, all set to a grinding live jazz band—Through the Looking Glass is par for the course from Verlaine and McCann, the company behind winter’s Burlesque Nutcracker. The Triple Door, $40–$60

Thu, Apr 4

Feathers and Teeth

You might glean, just from reading its content warning, that Feathers and Teeth is a play about a teenager: “This production uses theatrical smoke, loud noises, strobe lighting, herbal cigarettes, blood, and other disturbing images.” Though instead of adolescence itself being the horror, main character Chris has to take on her evil stepmom in this dark comedy. Washington Ensemble Theatre, $25