Weekend What to Do March 8–10

Colorful piano-rock, a literary twist on the murder mystery party, and a traditional folk festival.

By Gwen Hughes 3/8/2019 at 9:00am

Jukebox the Ghost plays the Neptune on Thursday.

Image: Shervin Lainez

Mar 8 & 9
Trevor
Nick Jones’s play tells the story of Trevor, a 200-pound chimp who speaks English, though his owner Sandra can't understand him. As an out-of-work actor who previously starred in television commercials as a young chimp, Trevor’s unwieldy stature is the least of Sandra’s worries. The fantasy of owning an exotic pet eventually becomes the reality of housing and supporting an animal who proves dangerous, and Sandra must consider her options. Based on true events, Jones’s play contemplates success, communication, and the danger of our delusions. 18th & Union Arts Space, Name Your Price

Sat, Mar 9
Jukebox the Ghost
Jukebox the Ghost’s piano-heavy tracks feel like something off of Ben Folds’s Rockin’ the Suburbs. That, combined with the strong, sexy croon of lead singer Ben Thornewill, undoubtedly gives off Freddy Mercury vibes—appropriate considering the band has an annual show (“HalloQueen”) in which they perform one set as Jukebox and one as Queen, complete with '70s garb. Their joyous set will precede indie favorite the Mowgli's. The Neptune, $24

Sun, Mar 10
House of Ink: An Improvised Murder Mystery
Just your usual run of the mill murder mystery party, but replace the butler, PI, and gardener with Charlotte Brontë, Stephanie Meyer, and Hunter S. Thompson for a literary take on a killer gathering. The cast of Unexpected Productions will take seven literary icons to a writing retreat, but how many will return with a killer on the loose? Dust off your monocle and pipe—audience members help solve the crime. Unexpected Productions, $10

All Weekend
Agents of Change: 20 Remarkable Jewish Women of Washington State
In partnership with the Washington Jewish Museum, MOHAI hosts an event to honor 20 influential Jewish women from Washington. Be it Carrie Brownstein (of Sleater-Kinney and Portlandia fame), U.S. Navy veteran and transgender activist Rabbah Rona Matlow, or Olympian and WNBA champion Sue Bird, this exhibit honors some of the greatest cultural and political representatives of our state. MOHAI, $20

Cultural Crossroads Festival
An international celebration of epic proportions, the 28th annual Cultural Crossroads Festival features traditional folk performances from around the world. Enjoy Parisian dance music of the '40s and '50s from a set by the Seine City Sextet, or catch Native American Peter Ali’s traditional storytelling and flute performance. Many dance programs will have an instructional portion for those brazen enough to try. For a more low-key experience, head to the Dolls of the World exhibit or shopping bazaar. Crossroads Shopping Center, Free

Filed under
Concerts, Festivals, Weekend Events, Museum of History and Industry, Improv, Neptune Theatre
