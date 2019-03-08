Spokanite in Space, Plastic Bag Ban, and Paine Field

Mount Rainier National Park experienced a big bump in visitors last year. Image: Courtesy Samuel Kerr/Wikimedia Commons

1. Owning Whole Foods just isn't enough for Amazon—the tech giant might have plans to open up a new grocery store chain in addition to expanding its unmanned Amazon Go stores from 10 to 3,000 in the coming years.

2. Legislators want to change an outdated state law that considers teen sexting child pornography, which can lead to minors being labeled sex offenders—a twisted outcome for a law designed to protect adolescents.

3. Spokane-born NASA astronaut Anne McClain will take part in the first all-female spacewalk at the International Space Station at the end of the month, but her Earth plush toy will have to stay in the spacecraft.

4. On the heels of the Portland campus's closure, The Art Institute of Seattle shutters today, two weeks before the end of the quarter, leaving 650 students with perhaps the most damning degree of all—an incomplete bachelor of arts.

5. Mount Rainier National Park saw more visitors last year than it has for over 20 years, but fewer were seasoned hikers—more people made it to the summit in 2017.

6. If the statewide ban on plastic bags makes it through the House, businesses will have until 2020 to go through their plastic stash. Thank You!

7. Follow the chemtrails to Everett: Paine Field opened two gates for commercial flights with service by Alaska Airlines and United Airlines to nine West Coast cities, including LA, Las Vegas, and Portland.

8. No salmon, no whales: The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration wants to work with local fisheries to make sure our struggling southern resident orca pod isn't deprived of prey, but the plan will be long-term—as for 2019, it'll be fishing as usual.

9. Tim Eyman—who was caught on camera stealing an office chair from the Lacey Office Depot—pleaded not guilty in court, but the vocal anti-tax initiative promoter let his lawyer do the talking.

10. Auditors found that pretrial services—treatment, monitoring, text, and phone call reminders—cost far less than incarceration, showing once again that the cash bail system punishes the poor and saps state resources.