  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Dining Events

Where to Eat and Drink March 6–12

The week in which: We raise a glass (and shell) to the Northwest's only native oyster, break (pide) bread with our Turkish neighbors, and (unironically) sip tiki drinks.

By Haley Gray 3/6/2019 at 9:00am

Cafe Turko will dish up a family-style Turkish dinner on the eve of International Women's Day. 

Image: Courtesy Intentionalist

Wed, Mar 6
Celebrate the Native Olympia Oyster
Washington boasts options aplenty for locally cultivated oysters—but just one of these shelled marine mollusks is native, and it needs our help. The Ostrea lurida, known to most as the Olympia oyster, is one of two dozen Pacific Northwest foods included in the Ark of Taste, a catalogue of at-risk foodstuff. This Wednesday night at Seattle Central College, Slow Food Seattle aims to use these tasty intertidal treasures (with dry riesling and cider to match) to enlist you in its conservation efforts. The educational evening of hors d'oeuvres is dually for enjoying and learning about this at-risk mollusk. Eat, drink, and listen to short presentations from local history and science writer David George Gordon and Puget Sound Restoration Fund deputy director Jodie Toft. Tickets are $40. 

Wed, Mar 6
ESP Gin Tiki Cocktail Clash
This Wednesday at Rumba, raise a paper umbrella-adorned glass to refined takes on the tawdry tiki drinks of yore. Competitors will shake or stir inventive gin-based tropical-themed drinks while attendees sip on cocktails. You'll find no cheap rum or thick, saccharine syrups here; expect spirits meant to be tasted and modifiers selected to enhance, not conceal, their flavors. Eight local competitors will compete for the ultimate prize from 2 to 5; $10 admission includes two drink tickets. And there's more: The clash is just one small part of Seattle Cocktail Week, an industry and general public event series that spans bars across the city.

Mar 6–27
Badass Women of Wine Month
Bar Ferdinand in Capitol Hill's Chophouse Row pours many a lovely glass of wine for the depth of flavor, surely, but also the depth of knowledge behind it. That's why the restaurant is celebrating badass wine and the equally badass women who craft them every Wednesday from 6 to 8. The schedule goes as follows: Megan Barone from Petit Monde (March 6), Ioana and Raphael of the Prince and the Bear (March 13), Laurie Brauss of Vin2U Wine (March 20), and Liz and Owen of Owen Kotler Selections pouring Ancarani with Rita Babini (March 27). Come as you are, wine connoisseurs and non, for a midweek tasting.

Thu, Mar 7
International Women’s Day Eve Dinner
It’s one thing to appreciate Turkish food's deliciousness, says Intentionalist founder Laura Clise, but it’s one better to appreciate the person who made it. In honor of International Women’s Day, the local organization is hosting a family-style meal prepared by Seattle's unofficial Turkish cuisine ambassador Sureyya Gokeri of Cafe Turko. The meal is intended to showcase the woman-powered, immigrant-owned business and to foster connections with Seattle's Muslim community. Come for the bright Mediterranean flavors, but stay for the people and stories behind them. The evening begins at 6:30 and costs $25 per head.

Fri, Mar 8
Sambusa Popup Shop
Sambusa, a Washington-based caterer and popup outfit, has twice won diners over with its Somali turnovers by the same name (sambusas are a savory, traditional Middle Eastern snack food, similar to the Southeast Asian samosa). This Friday at 4 in Elm Coffee Roasters, the local business returns for its third popup. Look for an only-in-the-PNW rendition of the classic dish, salmon sambusas, as well as the usual flavors.

Ticket Alert March 25: Karachi Cowboys Popup at Delancey
Long-time Delancey regulars Nasir Zubair and Kyle Johnson are stepping away from the dining table and into the kitchen. The duo will pop up inside the Ballard pizzeria to create a multicourse mashup of Indian-Pakistani food imbued with a little bit of Texan soul. Zubair grew up in the melting pot of Houston, Texas—"where you can find cowboys of all types enjoying Sunday supper in an Indian or Pakistani restaurant," says the event page. So, expect a likewise melting pot menu: papadam with a mint-jalapeno chutney, sweet potato samosa with tamarind barbecue chutney, smoked daal (lentils), mango coleslaw, garam masala–pickled beets, Bengali-style pickled cauliflower, and smoked beef rib. Dessert comes in the form of Frankie and Jo's vegan gingered golden milk ice cream and a cardamom macaron. Dinner starts at 6:30; tickets are $60 and likely going fast.

 Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner[at]seattlemet[dot]com. 

Filed under
Delancey, Wine, Bar Ferdinand, Oysters, Nosh Pit Weekly Planner, Weekly Planner, Gin, Pop Ups, Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, Tiki
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Rumba

Late Night, Recommended Menu 1112 Pike St

Eat & Drink

Sugar High

Hello Robin Plans a Second Location at University Village

06/06/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekly Planner

Where to Eat and Drink June 5–11

06/05/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

"Amazon's Choice"

The Best Restaurants in South Lake Union Right Now

06/03/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Poulet Galore 2.0 and Hot Pot Conveyor Belts

05/31/2019 By Sam Jones

Treat Beat

Frankie and Jo's Will Pop Up in West Seattle All Summer Long

05/30/2019 By Rosin Saez

Weekly Planner

Where to Eat and Drink May 29–June 4

05/29/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Arts & Culture

Pride 2019

Volunteer Park Pride Festival Returns This Saturday

06/05/2019 By Lily Hansen

Lawn Songs

Seattle Summer Outdoor Concert Guide 2019

06/04/2019 By Samantha Jones

Festival Season

Bumbershoot Just Dropped Its 2019 Lineup

06/03/2019 By Gennette Cordova

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work June 3–6

06/03/2019 By Lily Hansen

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do May 31–June 2

05/31/2019 By Gennette Cordova

Seattle Cinema

SIFF 2019 Review Roundup May 29–June 5

05/29/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

News & City Life

Pride 2019

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Talks Politics, Weddings, and Inner Growth

06/06/2019 By Rosin Saez

Pride 2019

Meet the Seattle Couple Married by Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness

06/05/2019 By Jaime Archer

Pride 2019

Elysian and Seattle Pride Threw the Most Capitol Hill Wedding Ever

06/05/2019 By Jaime Archer and Rosin Saez

Back to the Future

The Space Needle Wants Your Time Capsule Suggestions

06/04/2019 By Sam Jones

Dock Watchers

Where to Spot Seattle's Most Venerable Vessels

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Jane Sherman

Float On

How Seattle Folk Fit Boat Life into a Crowded City

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Style & Shopping

Sailor Chic

6 Ways to Get the Nautical Look in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Elements of Style

Andreya Taylor Is Seattle’s Style Unicorn

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Ephemeral Shopping

Glossier's Seattle Popup Arrives on Capitol Hill This Week

05/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Korean Skin Care Boutique Arrives in U Village This Weekend

05/17/2019 By Rosin Saez

Mum's the Word

Where to Shop for Mother Dearest This Year

05/09/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style File

Estate Is a Temple of Streetwear on Capitol Hill

05/01/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Best Bars

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Alfresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Expansion Mode

Vif's Owners Plan a Wine Shop and Bar on Beacon Hill

04/30/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun with Listicles

Satisfy Booze-Induced Cravings at These 8 Food Counters Inside Bars

04/29/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Cannonball

Great Swimming Holes within 2 Hours of Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

All Aboard

Sail the Local Seas on These 8 Boat Rentals and Cruises

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Summer on the Water

A Shipshape Guide to Boating in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Photography by Tegra Stone Nuess

Rainy Day Rescues

What to Do Indoors in Seattle When Bad Weather Strikes

05/29/2019 By Philip Kiefer

COVER STORY

78 Ways to Make the Most of a Seattle Summer

05/29/2019 Edited by Allison Williams

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Health & Wellness

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe