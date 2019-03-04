What to Do After Work March 4–7

Empress Of plays the Crocodile on Tuesday. Image: Courtesy Capitol Hill Block Party

Mon, Mar 4

John Dodge: A Deadly Wind

Next to 1962’s Columbus Day Storm, which damaged over 50,000 homes, Seattle’s recent snowfall seems insignificant. In A Deadly Wind, former investigative reporter John Dodge breaks down not only the storm, but the Cold War drama surrounding it. On Monday he’ll share excerpts and talk climate change. Third Place Books Lake Forest Park, Free

Tue, Mar 5

Empress Of and Salt Cathedral

Lorely Rodriguez began her career anonymously releasing minute-long demos. Now she’s a bona fide singer-songwriter and record producer specializing in synth-y R&B alt-pop. (Think FKA Twigs.) While her latest album Us—a sort of sequel to 2015’s Me—is more pop and less R&B, it succeeds as an honest self-portrait. “Trust Me Baby” is a raw plea for recognition that drifts in and out of Spanish. New York duo Salt Cathedral crafts tracks inspired by their dance-centric Columbian heritage. Expect produced, bright electro-pop. The Crocodile, $15

Wed, Mar 6

Salvador Dali: In Search of Immortality

The phrase "life imitates art" certainly holds true for surrealist Salvador Dali, who seduced his wife with a paste made of goat droppings and fish glue. (Yes, there’s archival footage for this). But Dali aimed to do more than shock the art-viewing masses; he wanted to gain a kind of immortality through his work. Salvador Dali: In Search of Immortality follows the artist’s life, from when he met his muse Gala to his death in 1989. Northwest Film Forum, $12

Thu, Mar 7

Sid Sriram

Sid Sriram says that in any field “true productive animation must be grounded in a robust foundation.” And that's especially true for the India-born producer and singer-songwriter. Growing up surrounded by traditional Carnatic music—with a music teacher mother and active musician grandfather—Sriram strives to blend the classical melodic phrases of his childhood and culture with modern pop and soul. The result: an alternative blend of lyricism, soft strings, and floating vocals. Sunset Tavern, $15