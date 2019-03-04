Wear What When March 4–10

Herbivore Botanicals says hello to its reformulated facial oil, Emerald. Image: Herbivore Botanicals

Wed, Mar 6

Seattle Gents Styling and Grooming Event

Sorry ladies, this one's for the fellas. Join Seattle Gents, J. Hillburn, and Weldon Barber for an unforgettable night of men's fashion and grooming over on the Eastside. Gather around to learn about the importance of fit, the key to nailing the details, and how to understand your own personal brand. There will be a raffle, some booze and bites, and complimentary neck shaves from 6 to 8 Wednesday night at J. Hillburn's Bellevue store.

Mar 7 & 8

Dress For Success Spring Sale

Have you just applied the Mario Kondo method to your closet, but now it's looking so...spare? Find things that spark joy during two days of deep discounts and shopping for a cause at Dress for Success. Shuffle through a curated selection of new and lightly used clothing hand-picked by stylists. Items will be restocked each day and priced affordably, ranging anywhere from $5 to $45.

Fri, Mar 8

Glasswing Celebrates Herbivore's New CBD Oil

As a cannabis-friendly city, we're excited to see the launch of Emerald, Herbivore Botanical's reformulated CBD facial oil. Herbivore founders and cannabis supporters Julia Wills and Alexander Kummerow will be at Glasswing Greenhouse on Friday to talk about their oil's CBD benefits as well as their initiative to give back $1 of each purchase to female-owned cannabis organizations in a male-dominated industry. The opening reception will feature giveaways, complimentary cocktails, music by DJ Florist, and a photo booth. Surround yourself with all the green things from 5 to 8 or hit up the in-store popup shop through Sunday.

Mar 8–10

Hayley Paige Trunk Show at Nordstrom

Shopping for your wedding dress just got a whole lot easier thanks to Hayley Paige, a brand of bridal gowns that explores femininity in various forms: the quirky, the sweet and romantic, the fun and fabulous. Check out the trunk show at Nordstrom downtown this weekend to, perhaps, say "yes" to the dress.

Save the Date: Mar 16 & 17

45th Anniversary Popup at Buffalo Exchange

Our favorite kind of buffalo (the recycled exchange boutique, that is) has been collecting and saving the very best in vintage for their popup this month—and you won't want to miss it. Head to any of their locations to shop a unique mix of '50s, '60s, and '70s wear and lightly worn clothing. Want more? Donate anytime from now until March 17 for a chance to win a $1,000 gift card.