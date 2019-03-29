  1. Arts & Culture
Weekend What to Do March 29–31

A strange take on Twin Peaks tunes, electro-indie at Barboza, and poet pals share personal emails at Hugo House.

Foreign Air plays Barboza on Saturday.

Image: Sophia Ragomo

Fri, Mar 29
Inverted Space Ensemble: Twin Peaks a la Partch
For many Washingtonians David Lynch’s Twin Peaks, shot in the Snoqualmie-North Bend area, functions as a badge of honor (despite, you know, all the murder). This weekend Inverted Space presents a new take on its classic soundtrack: Eerie, synth-heavy tracks, originally composed via keyboard, will be performed on the creations of instrument visionary Harry Partch. Perhaps a rendition of theme song “Falling” on the Adapted Viola or "Laura Palmer’s Theme" on the Gourd Tree? The Chapel at Good Shepherd Center, $5–$15 donation

Sat, Mar 30
Adam Conover: Mind Parasites Live!
From the man behind truTV's Adam Ruins Everything comes this biology-class-meets-standup routine about microscopic parasites that can control the bodies and minds of their "hosts." Beware: Adam has been known to ruin wedding rings, nachos, and sleep, so if you hold starry-eyed notions about protozoa, you may want to skip this show. Showbox SoDo, $38–$75

Foreign Air
The guys of Foreign Air started their long-distance partnership in 2015, sharing song ideas via Dropbox. Their first single “Free Animal” came later that year, followed by an EP, Follow the Light, in 2016. From the first collaboration to 2019 single “The Therapist,” they consistently follow in the footsteps of bands like Glass Animals and Alt-J with profound lyrics resting on refined electro-pop. Barboza, $12

Sun, Mar 31
Literary Friendship: Erica Jong and Kim Dower
Many of us would feel ashamed to share personal emails with anyone, let alone a large group of eager listeners. But seasoned poets Kim Dower and Erica Jong have been sharing their “smart, sassy, sexy” poetry with each other via email over the course of a 35-year friendship. Now they offer up the fruits of their relationship, as well as excerpts from up-and-coming collections, to a Hugo House audience. Hugo House, Free

