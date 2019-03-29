  1. Eat & Drink
This Week in Restaurant News: Pizza Expansions...and Pizza Closures

Five dining developments on our radar this week.

By Philip Kiefer 3/29/2019 at 9:00am

New York slices (with a twist) are now available on the Ave.

Image: Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Supreme Rises from the Pizza Ashes

Supreme, the late-night vibes, New York–style pizza shop born in West Seattle, has officially expanded to the University District, according to an Instagram post. The new location, formerly home to the original Pagliacci Pizza, has all the classics, including the Ono—a Pollack-like fried chicken and kimchi pizza—plus wings, garlic knots, and (once their liquor license is approved) fun slushy drinks. One major difference: There's an all-ages section up front, though the main dining room remains 21-plus, as in West Seattle.

If Stowell Can't Make It in the Amazon...

Ethan Stowell has closed the South Lake Union branch of his Ballard Pizza Co., citing slow dinner traffic and high administrative costs, according to the Seattle Times. Amazon envisions a home neighborhood with a bumping nightlife—the company has required that its restaurant tenants stay open into the evening and weekends, even if it causes them to lose money—but so far, the crowds haven't materialized. Stowell's restaurant is the latest to fold in the neighborhood: FareStart's Community Table and Dexter Brewhouse both recently shuttered, and other mainstays are struggling. The silver lining: The two other Ballard Pizza Co. locations north of the ship canal will remain open.

More Good Eats Land at Sea-Tac

New restaurants continue to open at Sea-Tac amidst the airport's major overhaul, which will add 10,000 square feet of dining and seating. Bambuza Vietnam Kitchen opened earlier this week, bringing its family pho and banh mi recipes to a spot between the N18 and N19 gates. Five more debut today in the Central Terminal: Evergreens Salad, Lucky Louie Fish Shack, Pallino Pastaria, Pei Wei Asian Kitchen, and Koi Shi Sushi Bento. And there's still more to come—Macrina, Li'l Woody's, and Sunset Fried Chicken, to name a few. The airport is undergoing a $17 million renovation to deal with a nearly 50 percent increase in passengers since 2012, which has led to longer lines and skyrocketing carbon emissions.

And FareStart Gets Revamped, Too

FareStart Restaurant will temporarily close next Tuesday as it refurbishes its interior after 12 years in its current Denny Regrade location. There isn't a concrete timeline for the restaurant's renovation, but they expect to reopen in early May. Furniture will get swapped out and the lunch menu will see some upgrades (including the addition of beer and wine), but the community table at the center of the dining room won't be going anywhere. In the meantime, Maslow's will take on the Thursday night guest chef program—Dre Neely of Gravy, Megan Coombes of Alstadt, Benjamin Riggs of Salish Lodge, and several Skillet chefs are slated as guests in April.

Yet Another Brunchtime Blessing

Heavy Restaurant Group's new casual Italian joint, Fiasco—which replaced Thackeray—officially opened back on March 19 for dinner service. But perhaps more importantly, brunch has arrived. The restaurant began brunch service this past weekend and lunch service on Monday. Several old Thackeray stalwarts have resurfaced: fried chicken and pancakes, shakshouka, veggie scramble. But now there are breakfast pizzas to be had too: kale, sun dried tomato, and fried egg, another with bacon and scrambled eggs. An espresso program and a slew of morning cocktails round things out, including a $30 mimosa carafe.

This Week in Food & Drink

The deep dish pizza gods giveth: Windy City Pie is softly open in its new digs on Phinney Ridge.

Award alert: The James Beard Foundation announced its list of 2019 nominees, and congrats are in order for Canlis, Joule, and Willmott's Ghost.

Bring on the tacos and California burritos: There's a new walk-up window, El Xolo, coming to Nacho Borracho next week.

From cake to cookies, ice cream to doughnuts, consider this your mini guide to Seattle's dessert scene. 

Filed under
Brunch, Heavy Restaurant Group, Farestart, Sea-Tac, Ballard Pizza Co, Supreme, Seattle Restaurant News, Pizza, Shifts and Shakeups
