  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Dining Events

Where to Eat and Drink March 27–April 2

The week in which: the ramen is hot, the tapas are aplenty, and all the veggie food is cheap.

By Haley Gray 3/27/2019 at 10:00am

At Noodle Gang's Hot Ramen Challenge, capsaicin is king.

Image: Jason Woo

Wed, Mar 27
Hot Ramen Challenge
If we were to join a gang, we'd probably pick this one: Noodle Gang is back for its second Hot Ramen night. Come to slurp from steaming bowls that clock in at the top of the Scoville scale, stay for $5 Tsingtao beers and DJ sets by Ca$h Bandicoot and KraymerGdot. The bash kicks off at 7 at Dynasty Room and is expected to fill up, so reserve a spot. Spice tolerance required, dance battles optional.

Wed, Mar 27
Wine Dinner with Nate Ready of Hiyu and Smockshop
During this five-course meal at Capitol Hill's Altura, master sommelier and winemaker Nate Ready will lead diners through a selection of new releases from Oregon's Hiyu Wine Farm and Smockshop Band, explaining the art of growing grapes and making wine. The cuisine, like the wine, will be an homage to the Pacific Northwest's fertile soils: Chef Nathan Lockwood will yoke a classic Italian sensibility to locally sourced ingredients. The evening begins with small bites and sips at 6 and costs $225 per person (before tax and gratuity).

Fri, Mar 29
Spanish Tapas Dinner
The best thing about these Spanish small bites is that they're just that—small. So you can enjoy more of them. Delicatus Pioneer Square will host a tapas dinner—a manageable seven courses—Friday at 7. Tickets ($65) include tax and tip. BYO conversation.

Mar 30 & 31
Seattle Vegfest 2019
There are two—perhaps occasionally overlapping—demographics who will love the two-day festival happening this weekend at Seattle Center's Exhibition Hall: those who abstain from eating meat, and those who love free samples. Expect cooking demos, a few nutrition lectures, and, above all, small tasters of plant-based foods. Admission runs $12 per person; pay with cash or check at the door.

Mon, Apr 1
Macaron Workshop
Welcome the start of spring with a seasonally-inspired French sweets workshop. FrogLegs culinary academy will teach aspiring pâtissiers to craft strawberry cheesecake and malted milk robin's egg flavored macarons. Class begins Monday at 6 and will set you back $75

 Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner[at]seattlemet[dot]com. 

Filed under
Wine Dinner, Cooking Classes, Macarons, Delicatus, Tapas, Vegetarian, Ramen, Nosh Pit Weekly Planner, Weekly Planner
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Delicatus

$ Sandwiches/Deli Multiple Locations

A dozen each “Traditionalist” and “Progressive” sandwiches fill the chalkboard of Pioneer Square’s manliest hipster-brick deli; choose among the latter for t...

Editor’s Pick

Altura

$$$ Italian 617 Broadway East

Small yet generous, modest yet gloriously self-assured—Altura (which in Italian means both “height” and “profound depth”) spins its delicate web of opposites...

Eat & Drink

Round of Applause

The Latest Bunch of James Beard Award Finalists Are Here

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Opening Dispatch

Meet El Xolo, Nacho Borracho’s New Taco Window

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

17 Places to Score Sublime Hot Sandwiches in Seattle

03/26/2019 Edited by Jaime Archer

Side Dish

Lessons in Queso from Oaky’s Tex Mex

03/26/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Review

At Archipelago, No Menu Is an Island

03/26/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

News Feed

Seattle Restaurant News April 2019

03/26/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Monthly Planner

13 Seattle Events to Catch This April

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Top Five

The Top Things to Do in Seattle April 2019

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Get Active

Two Seattle Productions Bring Protest to the Stage

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

The Sporting Life

Seattle’s Love Affair with Edgar Martínez

03/26/2019 By Hayat Norimine

Grunge Grudge

Does the Nirvana Smiley Face Mean Anything Anymore?

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work March 25–28

03/25/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Waste of Space

Spacesuit Costs Spokane-Born Astronaut Her Spot in All-Woman Spacewalk

9:00am By Philip Kiefer

Feature

Dealer Takes All: Inside One of Seattle's Biggest Opioid Busts

03/26/2019 By Levi Pulkkinen

Quote Unquote

UW Scientist Justin Penn Is More Than a Doomsayer

03/26/2019 By Jessica Voelker

Explainer

Seattle Labor Unions Then and Now

03/26/2019 By Rosin Saez

NEWSMAKERS

Perfect Party April 2019

03/26/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Snap Judgment

Will WSDOT’s Altered Mile Markers Deter Stealing?

03/26/2019 By Anne Dennon

Style & Shopping

Style

Spring Fashion 2019: In Bloom

03/26/2019 Edited by Rosin Saez Styled by Abbie Martin Photography by Eilzabeth Rudge

Behind the Scenes

Digging for Sunshine: A Spring Fashion Sneak Peek

03/26/2019 By Jane Sherman Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

The Green Room

A New Plant Shop Grows in Queen Anne

03/26/2019 By Lindsay Cohen

Sales & Events

Wear What When March 18–24

03/18/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Style File

Kacy Yom Gives Arm Candy a Whole New Meaning

03/14/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When March 11–17

03/11/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Best Bars

Barstool Dispatch

Why Yes, There Is a New Rooftop Bar in the U District

03/13/2019 By Anne Dennon

Oeno Files

13 Seattle Wine Bars for Your Imbibing Needs

03/12/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Vinyl Vegans

Seattle Music Industry Insiders Are Opening a Capitol Hill Bar

02/27/2019 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

Grab a Drink at These Go-To Seattle Brewpubs

02/26/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Barstool Dispatch

5 Pioneer Square Happy Hours to See You Through Winter

02/15/2019 By Anne Dennon

Admirable Sidekicks

8 Sister Restaurants We Love as Much as the Originals

01/28/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Cover Story

The 15 Best City Trails in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Allison Williams

Picture Perfect

The Most Instagrammable Spots for Spring

03/12/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Lover's Package

A Very Good and Very Seattle Valentine's Day Guide

02/04/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Slope Stories

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Snow Days

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Habitat

How to Declutter Your Home

12/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe