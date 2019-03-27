Where to Eat and Drink March 27–April 2

At Noodle Gang's Hot Ramen Challenge, capsaicin is king. Image: Jason Woo

Wed, Mar 27

Hot Ramen Challenge

If we were to join a gang, we'd probably pick this one: Noodle Gang is back for its second Hot Ramen night. Come to slurp from steaming bowls that clock in at the top of the Scoville scale, stay for $5 Tsingtao beers and DJ sets by Ca$h Bandicoot and KraymerGdot. The bash kicks off at 7 at Dynasty Room and is expected to fill up, so reserve a spot. Spice tolerance required, dance battles optional.

Wed, Mar 27

Wine Dinner with Nate Ready of Hiyu and Smockshop

During this five-course meal at Capitol Hill's Altura, master sommelier and winemaker Nate Ready will lead diners through a selection of new releases from Oregon's Hiyu Wine Farm and Smockshop Band, explaining the art of growing grapes and making wine. The cuisine, like the wine, will be an homage to the Pacific Northwest's fertile soils: Chef Nathan Lockwood will yoke a classic Italian sensibility to locally sourced ingredients. The evening begins with small bites and sips at 6 and costs $225 per person (before tax and gratuity).

Fri, Mar 29

Spanish Tapas Dinner

The best thing about these Spanish small bites is that they're just that—small. So you can enjoy more of them. Delicatus Pioneer Square will host a tapas dinner—a manageable seven courses—Friday at 7. Tickets ($65) include tax and tip. BYO conversation.

Mar 30 & 31

Seattle Vegfest 2019

There are two—perhaps occasionally overlapping—demographics who will love the two-day festival happening this weekend at Seattle Center's Exhibition Hall: those who abstain from eating meat, and those who love free samples. Expect cooking demos, a few nutrition lectures, and, above all, small tasters of plant-based foods. Admission runs $12 per person; pay with cash or check at the door.

Mon, Apr 1

Macaron Workshop

Welcome the start of spring with a seasonally-inspired French sweets workshop. FrogLegs culinary academy will teach aspiring pâtissiers to craft strawberry cheesecake and malted milk robin's egg flavored macarons. Class begins Monday at 6 and will set you back $75.

