Will WSDOT’s Altered Mile Markers Deter Stealing?

“They do tend to stick around a little longer… The one nice thing is, the 420s, we don’t have a lot of roads that are that long here.”

—Barbara LaBoe, spokesperson, Washington State Department of Transportation



“I think the 419.9 mile marker might become even a bigger collectible because it’s got a whole story to it.”

—John Branch, owner, Ponder (recreational pot store), and treasurer, Washington CannaBusiness Association



“Are mile markers still necessary? Maybe for those coming out of state. But with the advent of GPS, everyone has a cell phone…and they’re looking at that. Makes me wonder, will DOT really continue to [replace signs]?”

—John Bryant, trooper, Washington State Patrol