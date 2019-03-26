  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Best Restaurants

CRITIC’S PICKS

What We're Eating Now April 2019

This month's favorites: savory Chinese crepes, matcha parfaits, and dumplings by the dozen.

By Seattle Met Staff 3/26/2019 at 9:00am Published in the April 2019 issue of Seattle Met

Image: Amber Fouts

Matcha Made in Heaven at Nana’s Green Tea

Fans have touted the restorative benefits of matcha for years. So what if this Denny Regrade newcomer—part of a Japanese chain of cafes—churns the healthful green tea powder into chartreuse-hued ice cream? Scoops of it cap off an already decadent parfait of layered matcha pudding, soft serve, cornflakes, red bean paste, and mochi balls. It’s a perfect balance of bitter and sweet, much like Nana’s other matcha-everything beverages and dessert offeringsRosin Saez

Beijing-Style Crepes at BCZhang

While this new University District shop boasts a trio of pot stickers, it devotes most of its menu to manifold variations on China’s most popular breakfast street food: the savory crepe. You can customize flours, proteins, and heat levels, but the baseline Beijing style fulfills: a delicate sesame-stippled crepe wrapped around scallions, bean paste, cilantro, chili, and sticks of emphatically crisp fried dough. A fine mess, but plastic gloves come gratis. —Stefan Milne

Dacha Diner’s Down-Home Dumplings

Comforting classics of Eastern European and Jewish cuisine live at the herring-loving heart of Capitol Hill’s newish breakfast, lunch, and dinner  spot. Warm beet borscht, salmon roe–crowned blini, and brisket grace the menu. But, oh—the dumplings. Hexagonal vareniki filled with soft farmer’s cheese topped with dill are simple, and yet so good that ordering another dozen doesn’t feel excessive. Go early; diner favorites—like the cheesy pizzalike khachapuri, for one—tend to sell out. —RS

A Beer (or Three) at Future Primitive Brewing Co.

A group of Seattle beer veterans revived the former home of Big Al Brewing, including brewer Kevin Watson, an alum of Elysian and Allagash. Watson’s downright scholarly about beer, but that doesn’t mean this bi-level space (with a kids’ play area!) traffics in the arcane. Future Primitive’s taps dispense myriad IPAs, plus Belgian table beer, porter, oatmeal stout…nothing academic, exactly—just textbook perfect. Allecia Vermillion

A Wine That Spans Washington

Two Vintners Syrah Columbia Valley 2016 $21

Part of what makes syrah so fascinating is its ability to express a sense of place. Here winemaker Morgan Lee makes a truly pan-Washington offering, using fruit from five different appellations, a bottled primer of all the state has to offer, with aromas and flavors of mountain blueberry, smoked meat, raspberry, sage, black pepper, and tangerine peel. Is it too early for the grill? Pair it with a juicy lamb burger. —Sean P. Sullivan

Filed under
Future Primitive Brewing, Dacha Diner, Nana's Green Tea, Wine Pick, What We're Eating Now
Show Comments
In this Article

Future Primitive Brewing Co.

$ Taproom 9832 14th Ave SW

A group of Seattle beer veterans revived the former home of Big Al Brewing, including brewer Kevin Watson, an alum of Elysian and Allagash. Watson’s downrigh...

Editor’s Pick

Dacha Diner

$ Coffee Shop, Continental, Russian 1416 E Olive Way

Comforting classics of Eastern European and Jewish cuisine live at the herring-loving heart of Capitol Hill’s newish breakfast, lunch, and dinner spot. Warm ...

BCZhang

$ Chinese 4730 University Way NE, Suite 103

While this new University District shop boasts a trio of pot stickers, it devotes most of its menu to manifold variations on China’s most popular breakfast s...

Editor’s Pick

Nana's Green Tea

$ Coffee Shop, Dessert, Japanese 1007 Stewart Street

Fans have touted the restorative benefits of matcha for years. So what if this Denny Regrade newcomer—part of a Japanese chain of cafes—churns the healthful ...

Eat & Drink

Fun with Listicles

24 Tropical Seattle Restaurants Where It's Always Summer

06/17/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Courtney Cummings

Ale Accolades

Behold, This Year's Washington Beer Award Winners

06/17/2019 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Have Axes, Need Beer and Little Big Burgers

06/14/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Opening Updates

Melissa Miranda's Filipino Restaurant Will Take Over the Travelers Thali House Space

06/12/2019 By Rosin Saez

Weekly Planner

Where to Eat and Drink June 12–18

06/12/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Pie Dispatch

Pagliacci Pizza Will Open a New Spot on East Pike This Fall

06/11/2019 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Final Encore

Seattle Symphony Conductor Ludovic Morlot Goes Out with a Bang

06/18/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work June 17–20

06/17/2019 By Lily Hansen

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do June 14–16

06/14/2019 By Sam Jones

Theater Review

ACT Theatre’s Pass Over Is Wrenching and Stunning

06/12/2019 By Stefan Milne

Summer in the City

Seattle Summer Outdoor Movie Guide 2019

06/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Changing Art Guard

Seattle Art Museum Announces Its Next Director

06/10/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Always Proud

How to Support the Queer Community Year-Round

06/13/2019 By Sam Jones

Pride 2019

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Talks Politics, Weddings, and Inner Growth

06/06/2019 By Rosin Saez

Pride 2019

Meet the Seattle Couple Married by Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness

06/05/2019 By Jaime Archer

Pride 2019

Elysian and Seattle Pride Threw the Most Capitol Hill Wedding Ever

06/05/2019 By Jaime Archer and Rosin Saez

Back to the Future

The Space Needle Wants Your Time Capsule Suggestions

06/04/2019 By Sam Jones

Dock Watchers

Where to Spot Seattle's Most Venerable Vessels

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Jane Sherman

Style & Shopping

Sailor Chic

6 Ways to Get the Nautical Look in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Elements of Style

Andreya Taylor Is Seattle’s Style Unicorn

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Ephemeral Shopping

Glossier's Seattle Popup Arrives on Capitol Hill This Week

05/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Korean Skin Care Boutique Arrives in U Village This Weekend

05/17/2019 By Rosin Saez

Mum's the Word

Where to Shop for Mother Dearest This Year

05/09/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style File

Estate Is a Temple of Streetwear on Capitol Hill

05/01/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Best Bars

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Alfresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Expansion Mode

Vif's Owners Plan a Wine Shop and Bar on Beacon Hill

04/30/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun with Listicles

Satisfy Booze-Induced Cravings at These 8 Food Counters Inside Bars

04/29/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Cannonball

Great Swimming Holes within 2 Hours of Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

All Aboard

Sail the Local Seas on These 8 Boat Rentals and Cruises

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Summer on the Water

A Shipshape Guide to Boating in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Photography by Tegra Stone Nuess

Rainy Day Rescues

What to Do Indoors in Seattle When Bad Weather Strikes

05/29/2019 By Philip Kiefer

COVER STORY

78 Ways to Make the Most of a Seattle Summer

05/29/2019 Edited by Allison Williams

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Health & Wellness

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe