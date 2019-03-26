What We're Eating Now April 2019

Matcha Made in Heaven at Nana’s Green Tea

Fans have touted the restorative benefits of matcha for years. So what if this Denny Regrade newcomer—part of a Japanese chain of cafes—churns the healthful green tea powder into chartreuse-hued ice cream? Scoops of it cap off an already decadent parfait of layered matcha pudding, soft serve, cornflakes, red bean paste, and mochi balls. It’s a perfect balance of bitter and sweet, much like Nana’s other matcha-everything beverages and dessert offerings. —Rosin Saez

Beijing-Style Crepes at BCZhang

While this new University District shop boasts a trio of pot stickers, it devotes most of its menu to manifold variations on China’s most popular breakfast street food: the savory crepe. You can customize flours, proteins, and heat levels, but the baseline Beijing style fulfills: a delicate sesame-stippled crepe wrapped around scallions, bean paste, cilantro, chili, and sticks of emphatically crisp fried dough. A fine mess, but plastic gloves come gratis. —Stefan Milne

Dacha Diner’s Down-Home Dumplings

Comforting classics of Eastern European and Jewish cuisine live at the herring-loving heart of Capitol Hill’s newish breakfast, lunch, and dinner spot. Warm beet borscht, salmon roe–crowned blini, and brisket grace the menu. But, oh—the dumplings. Hexagonal vareniki filled with soft farmer’s cheese topped with dill are simple, and yet so good that ordering another dozen doesn’t feel excessive. Go early; diner favorites—like the cheesy pizzalike khachapuri, for one—tend to sell out. —RS

A Beer (or Three) at Future Primitive Brewing Co.

A group of Seattle beer veterans revived the former home of Big Al Brewing, including brewer Kevin Watson, an alum of Elysian and Allagash. Watson’s downright scholarly about beer, but that doesn’t mean this bi-level space (with a kids’ play area!) traffics in the arcane. Future Primitive’s taps dispense myriad IPAs, plus Belgian table beer, porter, oatmeal stout…nothing academic, exactly—just textbook perfect. —Allecia Vermillion

A Wine That Spans Washington

Two Vintners Syrah Columbia Valley 2016 $21

Part of what makes syrah so fascinating is its ability to express a sense of place. Here winemaker Morgan Lee makes a truly pan-Washington offering, using fruit from five different appellations, a bottled primer of all the state has to offer, with aromas and flavors of mountain blueberry, smoked meat, raspberry, sage, black pepper, and tangerine peel. Is it too early for the grill? Pair it with a juicy lamb burger. —Sean P. Sullivan