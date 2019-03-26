  1. News & City Life
  2. People & Profiles

Quote Unquote

UW Scientist Justin Penn Is More Than a Doomsayer

"To intentionally misquote John Lennon, 'Extinction is over! If you want it.’"

By Jessica Voelker 3/26/2019 at 9:00am Published in the April 2019 issue of Seattle Met

Justin Penn photographed at the University of Washington, February 19, 2019.

Image: MIKE KANE

The Great Dying—it was the largest mass extinction ever, destroying more than 96 percent of all marine life and 70 percent of land dwellers. But what caused this 252-million-year-old, Permian-era event? Scientists have long suspected global warming but had failed to make a concrete connection. That changed in December 2018, when University of Washington grad student Justin Penn, collaborating with UW academic advisor Curtis Deutsch and a team at Stanford University, published work revealing how rising temperatures were directly responsible for the Great Dying. And given today’s increasingly toasty planet, their findings have terrifying implications for future globe-spanning catastrophes. Don’t descend to your doomsday shelter just yet though. Penn, an LA native, says while the problem is complex—and existential—a solution, however unpopular, exists. JV

My whole life I’ve been interested in pursuing truth, whatever that means. Trying to understand the world that we live in.

I studied abroad in Costa Rica [as an undergrad at UCLA]. Our classroom was the forest and the beach, so that got me interested in biodiversity and conservation. 

I came back that summer and I wasn’t paying attention to what classes I had to sign up for. I missed all the deadlines. There was one still open: Chemical Oceanography with Curtis Deutsch, who was also at UCLA when I was there. I was like, Oh man, this sounds so dull.

The first day Curtis started talking about how to understand the ocean, you need to bring methods from physics and chemistry and biology and geology—all of the fundamental sciences. And I was like, Oh shit, this is the subject for me.

We know the earth has undergone major extinction events in its past, and they seem to have been related and correlated in time with climate change events.

But the exact cause connecting that climate change to extinction has been fuzzy.

What our study has done is make the connection between warming itself and the loss of oxygen from ocean water and the actual collapse of the marine ecosystem 250 million years ago.

We use mathematical models to tell us what environments looked like at any given point in time.

We can predict where the species could live and where they couldn’t, and how many would have gone extinct because of warming and oxygen loss.

The rock record records both the environmental changes and the response of the ecosystem to those changes. By testing [our] model against the fossil record, we were able to say that the causes of the extinction were global warming and the loss of oxygen from the ocean.

By the end of the next century, if we just keep emitting CO2 at the same rate, we’ll get to about 20 percent of the warming magnitude. And if we keep doing it to the year 2300, then the warming magnitude increases to between like 35 and 50 percent of what caused the [Great Dying] extinction.

Science is useful as a means to identify why things are happening in the world.

Like, why is the world getting warmer? If we know—which we do—that global warming is caused by human emissions of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, then we know what the solution to the impacts of global warming on life is. And that is to stop emitting greenhouse gases.

To intentionally misquote John Lennon, ‘Extinction is over! If you want it.’

Filed under
Climate Change, Global Warming, Quote Unquote, University of Washington
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Fun with Listicles

24 Tropical Seattle Restaurants Where It's Always Summer

06/17/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Courtney Cummings

Ale Accolades

Behold, This Year's Washington Beer Award Winners

06/17/2019 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Have Axes, Need Beer and Little Big Burgers

06/14/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Opening Updates

Melissa Miranda's Filipino Restaurant Will Take Over the Travelers Thali House Space

06/12/2019 By Rosin Saez

Weekly Planner

Where to Eat and Drink June 12–18

06/12/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Pie Dispatch

Pagliacci Pizza Will Open a New Spot on East Pike This Fall

06/11/2019 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Final Encore

Seattle Symphony Conductor Ludovic Morlot Goes Out with a Bang

06/18/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work June 17–20

06/17/2019 By Lily Hansen

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do June 14–16

06/14/2019 By Sam Jones

Theater Review

ACT Theatre’s Pass Over Is Wrenching and Stunning

06/12/2019 By Stefan Milne

Summer in the City

Seattle Summer Outdoor Movie Guide 2019

06/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Changing Art Guard

Seattle Art Museum Announces Its Next Director

06/10/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Always Proud

How to Support the Queer Community Year-Round

06/13/2019 By Sam Jones

Pride 2019

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Talks Politics, Weddings, and Inner Growth

06/06/2019 By Rosin Saez

Pride 2019

Meet the Seattle Couple Married by Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness

06/05/2019 By Jaime Archer

Pride 2019

Elysian and Seattle Pride Threw the Most Capitol Hill Wedding Ever

06/05/2019 By Jaime Archer and Rosin Saez

Back to the Future

The Space Needle Wants Your Time Capsule Suggestions

06/04/2019 By Sam Jones

Dock Watchers

Where to Spot Seattle's Most Venerable Vessels

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Jane Sherman

Style & Shopping

Sailor Chic

6 Ways to Get the Nautical Look in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Elements of Style

Andreya Taylor Is Seattle’s Style Unicorn

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Ephemeral Shopping

Glossier's Seattle Popup Arrives on Capitol Hill This Week

05/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Korean Skin Care Boutique Arrives in U Village This Weekend

05/17/2019 By Rosin Saez

Mum's the Word

Where to Shop for Mother Dearest This Year

05/09/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style File

Estate Is a Temple of Streetwear on Capitol Hill

05/01/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Best Bars

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Alfresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Expansion Mode

Vif's Owners Plan a Wine Shop and Bar on Beacon Hill

04/30/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun with Listicles

Satisfy Booze-Induced Cravings at These 8 Food Counters Inside Bars

04/29/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Cannonball

Great Swimming Holes within 2 Hours of Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

All Aboard

Sail the Local Seas on These 8 Boat Rentals and Cruises

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Summer on the Water

A Shipshape Guide to Boating in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Photography by Tegra Stone Nuess

Rainy Day Rescues

What to Do Indoors in Seattle When Bad Weather Strikes

05/29/2019 By Philip Kiefer

COVER STORY

78 Ways to Make the Most of a Seattle Summer

05/29/2019 Edited by Allison Williams

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Health & Wellness

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe