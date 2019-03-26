  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Gardening

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

A guide to getting the freshest produce in the city—right from your yard.

By Stefan Milne 3/26/2019 at 9:00am Published in the April 2019 issue of Seattle Met

Raised beds bring visual organization to a home garden. 

Image: Courtesy Seattle Urban Farm Co.

You imagined yourself floating through a twilit spring garden, snipping perfect herbs and lettuces. Cut to a few months later: Half your plants haven’t sprouted, and the rest are either stunted or staging a feral coup. Farming a city yard can be both easier and trickier than many think. Here, a couple pros direct your attention toward the essentials. 

The Experts: Erin Lau, Erin Lau Design; Hilary Dahl, Seattle Urban Farm Company

Rooted in Greens

While growing heirloom tomatoes from seed sounds like a gardener’s triumph, Lau and Dahl recommend starting with crops that love the Northwest—bush beans, root vegetables, and greens like lettuce, kale, and chard. Then rotate the crops (don’t plant the same thing in the same spot repeatedly) to curb pest problems and rejuvenate the soil.

Beautifully Edible

You needn’t compromise aesthetics for utility. “I think vegetable gardens, if planned and cared for, can actually be gorgeous,” Dahl says. Lau recommends hardscaping structures like raised beds for organization and soil warmth while flowers add color and pollination. Foregrounding loveliness also has a practical application: Tucked away gardens tend to go forgotten.

Negative Space, Positive Growth

“Misplanting is one of the most common things I see when I’m walking around neighborhoods,” Dahl says. Particularly with big brassicas (kale, broccoli), she suggests 12 to 18 inches between each plant so they can get enough nourishment.

12–18 inches between plants ensures they get the nutrients they need. 

Image: Shutterstock By Zlikovec

Soak Up the Sun (and Water)

When seeking the right spot to plant, Lau and Dahl note two factors. You need full sun—at least six hours a day, but eight is better, says Lau. And you need irrigation, ideally an automatic drip system, Dahl says, since it will save you watering time and you’ll lose less water to evaporation.

Well Soiled

“No amount of sun is going to make up for…poor nutrition in the soil,” Lau says. So bringing in new planting soil and mixing it with compost, either in raised beds or in less rigid gardens, is vital. Dahl says to spike the dirt with organic fertilizer throughout the season too, since vegetables feed heavily.

Filed under
Plants, Habitat, Sustainability
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Weekly Planner

Where to Eat and Drink June 19–25

9:00am By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Fun with Listicles

24 Tropical Seattle Restaurants Where It's Always Summer

06/17/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Courtney Cummings

Ale Accolades

Behold, This Year's Washington Beer Award Winners

06/17/2019 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Have Axes, Need Beer and Little Big Burgers

06/14/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Opening Updates

Melissa Miranda's Filipino Restaurant Will Take Over the Travelers Thali House Space

06/12/2019 By Rosin Saez

Weekly Planner

Where to Eat and Drink June 12–18

06/12/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Arts & Culture

Arts Notice

At SAM’s Victorian Radicals Emphasis Lands Heavily on the Victorian

8:00am By Stefan Milne

Final Encore

Seattle Symphony Conductor Ludovic Morlot Goes Out with a Bang

06/18/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work June 17–20

06/17/2019 By Lily Hansen

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do June 14–16

06/14/2019 By Sam Jones

Theater Review

ACT Theatre’s Pass Over Is Wrenching and Stunning

06/12/2019 By Stefan Milne

Summer in the City

Seattle Summer Outdoor Movie Guide 2019

06/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

News & City Life

Always Proud

How to Support the Queer Community Year-Round

06/13/2019 By Sam Jones

Pride 2019

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Talks Politics, Weddings, and Inner Growth

06/06/2019 By Rosin Saez

Pride 2019

Meet the Seattle Couple Married by Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness

06/05/2019 By Jaime Archer

Pride 2019

Elysian and Seattle Pride Threw the Most Capitol Hill Wedding Ever

06/05/2019 By Jaime Archer and Rosin Saez

Back to the Future

The Space Needle Wants Your Time Capsule Suggestions

06/04/2019 By Sam Jones

Dock Watchers

Where to Spot Seattle's Most Venerable Vessels

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Jane Sherman

Style & Shopping

Sailor Chic

6 Ways to Get the Nautical Look in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Elements of Style

Andreya Taylor Is Seattle’s Style Unicorn

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Ephemeral Shopping

Glossier's Seattle Popup Arrives on Capitol Hill This Week

05/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Korean Skin Care Boutique Arrives in U Village This Weekend

05/17/2019 By Rosin Saez

Mum's the Word

Where to Shop for Mother Dearest This Year

05/09/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style File

Estate Is a Temple of Streetwear on Capitol Hill

05/01/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Best Bars

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Alfresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Expansion Mode

Vif's Owners Plan a Wine Shop and Bar on Beacon Hill

04/30/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun with Listicles

Satisfy Booze-Induced Cravings at These 8 Food Counters Inside Bars

04/29/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Cannonball

Great Swimming Holes within 2 Hours of Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

All Aboard

Sail the Local Seas on These 8 Boat Rentals and Cruises

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Summer on the Water

A Shipshape Guide to Boating in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Photography by Tegra Stone Nuess

Rainy Day Rescues

What to Do Indoors in Seattle When Bad Weather Strikes

05/29/2019 By Philip Kiefer

COVER STORY

78 Ways to Make the Most of a Seattle Summer

05/29/2019 Edited by Allison Williams

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Health & Wellness

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe