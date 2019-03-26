  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Taste Trend

Dinner in Seattle, Reinvented

For some intrepid chefs, leaning into the bottom line yields a menu that’s even better.

By Allecia Vermillion 3/26/2019 at 9:00am Published in the April 2019 issue of Seattle Met

Emme Ribeiro Collins’s feijoada, Brazil’s national dish of stewed pork and beans, is a monthly feast.

Image: Amber Fouts

On my first visit to Alcove Dining Room, chef Emme Ribeiro Collins’s younger brother, Tony, greeted diners with salt cod fritters and miniature cocktails of vodka and Brazilian Guarana soda. The four-course chef’s menu was built around a big bowl of braised oxtails, so good I heeded Collins’s suggestion to just pick up that knobby segment of meat and bone and go after it like a marrow-rich cob of corn.

But something was off. Only two parties turned out for that night’s seating. We didn’t come close to filling the four massive trestle tables inside the University District restaurant, where Collins’s parents ran Tempero do Brasil for 20 years.

Without bodies to heat it, the room gave off a chill that seeped into my toes via the concrete floor—not exactly the languid equatorial vibes most people associate with Brazilian food.

Collins regrouped.

Two months later, the pay-in-advance set menu had vanished. Giddy bossa nova floated from the sound system; couples scattered along those big tables ordered skewers of juicy seared chicken hearts, yuca fries, and those excellent salt cod fritters. A few discreet space heaters and a caipirinha menu took care of the rest.

The multicourse chef’s meal had seemed so sensible to Collins—a semblance of order, clear-cut finances, and the latitude to cook her own style of food. And yet “people are a little hesitant about paying beforehand,” she says. Even the best nights weren’t sufficiently busy.

Survival and bottom lines shape a lot of Seattle’s restaurant realities right now. But for every bland fast-casual concept, there’s someone like Brian Clevenger, whose GH Pasta Co. pulls off arrestingly good bowls of $10 bolognese and tagliatelle for the Amazon lunch crowds. Or Mike Whisenhunt, who transformed Eric Banh’s Seven Beef into a more relaxed interplay of Vietnamese flavors and Texas-style barbecue. Or, in this case, Collins—channeling her industry’s many constrictions into an impetus for creativity, forging something better where others might see an excuse to phone it in.

Collins entered the restaurant game only because her parents had decided to close Tempero do Brasil, meaning the loss of the kitchen space that enabled her catering and private chef gigs, not to mention her unofficial second home. When she heeded customers’ interest and decided to make her twice-monthly petisco dinners a nightly event, she made some tweaks to Brazil’s tradition of tiny snacks.

Her version includes entrees and sides, like a whole branzino fried in manioc flour and feijão, black beans braised at length with beef and pork belly, so savory they feel like the main event.

However she stuck to her original plan in matters of feijoada. Collins serves the famed stew of pork and black beans just one Sunday a month, at 2:30pm, so anybody with a reservation (still mandatory, still prepaid, and a bargain at $35) can show up and feast.

For a woman who didn’t intend to run a restaurant, Collins was quick to grasp one of the industry’s fundamentals—“If you don’t make things available easily, people get more excited about it.”

Filed under
Brazilian, Prix-Fixe Dinners, Food Trends
Show Comments
In this Article

Alcove

$$ Brazilian 5628 University Way NE

Chef Emme Ribeiro Collins entered the restaurant game only because her parents had decided to close their longtime University District hangout, Tempero do Br...

Eat & Drink

Fun with Listicles

24 Tropical Seattle Restaurants Where It's Always Summer

06/17/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Courtney Cummings

Ale Accolades

Behold, This Year's Washington Beer Award Winners

06/17/2019 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Have Axes, Need Beer and Little Big Burgers

06/14/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Opening Updates

Melissa Miranda's Filipino Restaurant Will Take Over the Travelers Thali House Space

06/12/2019 By Rosin Saez

Weekly Planner

Where to Eat and Drink June 12–18

06/12/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Pie Dispatch

Pagliacci Pizza Will Open a New Spot on East Pike This Fall

06/11/2019 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Final Encore

Seattle Symphony Conductor Ludovic Morlot Goes Out with a Bang

06/18/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work June 17–20

06/17/2019 By Lily Hansen

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do June 14–16

06/14/2019 By Sam Jones

Theater Review

ACT Theatre’s Pass Over Is Wrenching and Stunning

06/12/2019 By Stefan Milne

Summer in the City

Seattle Summer Outdoor Movie Guide 2019

06/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Changing Art Guard

Seattle Art Museum Announces Its Next Director

06/10/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Always Proud

How to Support the Queer Community Year-Round

06/13/2019 By Sam Jones

Pride 2019

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Talks Politics, Weddings, and Inner Growth

06/06/2019 By Rosin Saez

Pride 2019

Meet the Seattle Couple Married by Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness

06/05/2019 By Jaime Archer

Pride 2019

Elysian and Seattle Pride Threw the Most Capitol Hill Wedding Ever

06/05/2019 By Jaime Archer and Rosin Saez

Back to the Future

The Space Needle Wants Your Time Capsule Suggestions

06/04/2019 By Sam Jones

Dock Watchers

Where to Spot Seattle's Most Venerable Vessels

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Jane Sherman

Style & Shopping

Sailor Chic

6 Ways to Get the Nautical Look in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Elements of Style

Andreya Taylor Is Seattle’s Style Unicorn

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Ephemeral Shopping

Glossier's Seattle Popup Arrives on Capitol Hill This Week

05/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Korean Skin Care Boutique Arrives in U Village This Weekend

05/17/2019 By Rosin Saez

Mum's the Word

Where to Shop for Mother Dearest This Year

05/09/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style File

Estate Is a Temple of Streetwear on Capitol Hill

05/01/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Best Bars

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Alfresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Expansion Mode

Vif's Owners Plan a Wine Shop and Bar on Beacon Hill

04/30/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun with Listicles

Satisfy Booze-Induced Cravings at These 8 Food Counters Inside Bars

04/29/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Cannonball

Great Swimming Holes within 2 Hours of Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

All Aboard

Sail the Local Seas on These 8 Boat Rentals and Cruises

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Summer on the Water

A Shipshape Guide to Boating in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Photography by Tegra Stone Nuess

Rainy Day Rescues

What to Do Indoors in Seattle When Bad Weather Strikes

05/29/2019 By Philip Kiefer

COVER STORY

78 Ways to Make the Most of a Seattle Summer

05/29/2019 Edited by Allison Williams

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Health & Wellness

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe