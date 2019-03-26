Digging for Sunshine: A Spring Fashion Sneak Peek

The week before our annual spring fashion photoshoot (“Spring Fashion 2019: In Bloom”) Seattle was shoveling out from 14 inches of snow. So, yes, we were looking forward to spring. And what better place than the Palihotel—covered in greens and appointed with eclectic decor—to stage our floral expedition. Shooting in a hotel has its challenges—tight spaces, curious guests wanting a peek at the process. But our dream team (you can read all of their names here) made quick work of each setup. We even wrapped a little early. Let’s hope the winterlike weather does the same this year.