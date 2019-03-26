Shade Index
7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle
What your agent says about a property versus reality.
1. “Fixer-upper filled with promise!”
This is how the Denny Party started out.
2. “Bucolic street!”
The neighbor’s chickens don’t give a damn about your sleep schedule.
3. “Urban living!”
Parking can be found two neighborhoods over. Sometimes.
4. “Welcome to So-SoDo!”
Make this semi-functional warehouse a warehome.
5. “Scenic commute!”
You will see plenty of scenery, very slowly, on your daily two-hour grind.
6. “Cozy!”
Apodment.
7. “You’ve never seen so much natural sunlight!”
You’ll never see much natural sunlight.