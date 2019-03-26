  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Real Estate

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

What your agent says about a property versus reality.

By Mac Hubbard 3/26/2019 at 9:00am Published in the April 2019 issue of Seattle Met

Image: Danny Hellman

1. “Fixer-upper filled with promise!”

This is how the Denny Party started out.

2. “Bucolic street!”

The neighbor’s chickens don’t give a damn about your sleep schedule.

3. “Urban living!”

Parking can be found two neighborhoods over. Sometimes.

4. “Welcome to So-SoDo!”

Make this semi-functional warehouse a warehome.

5. “Scenic commute!”

You will see plenty of scenery, very slowly, on your daily two-hour grind.

6. “Cozy!”

Apodment.

7. “You’ve never seen so much natural sunlight!”

You’ll never see much natural sunlight.

Filed under
Housing Market, The Shade Index
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Fun with Listicles

24 Tropical Seattle Restaurants Where It's Always Summer

06/17/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Courtney Cummings

Ale Accolades

Behold, This Year's Washington Beer Award Winners

06/17/2019 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Have Axes, Need Beer and Little Big Burgers

06/14/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Opening Updates

Melissa Miranda's Filipino Restaurant Will Take Over the Travelers Thali House Space

06/12/2019 By Rosin Saez

Weekly Planner

Where to Eat and Drink June 12–18

06/12/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Pie Dispatch

Pagliacci Pizza Will Open a New Spot on East Pike This Fall

06/11/2019 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Final Encore

Seattle Symphony Conductor Ludovic Morlot Goes Out with a Bang

06/18/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work June 17–20

06/17/2019 By Lily Hansen

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do June 14–16

06/14/2019 By Sam Jones

Theater Review

ACT Theatre’s Pass Over Is Wrenching and Stunning

06/12/2019 By Stefan Milne

Summer in the City

Seattle Summer Outdoor Movie Guide 2019

06/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Changing Art Guard

Seattle Art Museum Announces Its Next Director

06/10/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Always Proud

How to Support the Queer Community Year-Round

06/13/2019 By Sam Jones

Pride 2019

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Talks Politics, Weddings, and Inner Growth

06/06/2019 By Rosin Saez

Pride 2019

Meet the Seattle Couple Married by Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness

06/05/2019 By Jaime Archer

Pride 2019

Elysian and Seattle Pride Threw the Most Capitol Hill Wedding Ever

06/05/2019 By Jaime Archer and Rosin Saez

Back to the Future

The Space Needle Wants Your Time Capsule Suggestions

06/04/2019 By Sam Jones

Dock Watchers

Where to Spot Seattle's Most Venerable Vessels

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Jane Sherman

Style & Shopping

Sailor Chic

6 Ways to Get the Nautical Look in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Elements of Style

Andreya Taylor Is Seattle’s Style Unicorn

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Ephemeral Shopping

Glossier's Seattle Popup Arrives on Capitol Hill This Week

05/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Korean Skin Care Boutique Arrives in U Village This Weekend

05/17/2019 By Rosin Saez

Mum's the Word

Where to Shop for Mother Dearest This Year

05/09/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style File

Estate Is a Temple of Streetwear on Capitol Hill

05/01/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Best Bars

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Alfresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Expansion Mode

Vif's Owners Plan a Wine Shop and Bar on Beacon Hill

04/30/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun with Listicles

Satisfy Booze-Induced Cravings at These 8 Food Counters Inside Bars

04/29/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Cannonball

Great Swimming Holes within 2 Hours of Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

All Aboard

Sail the Local Seas on These 8 Boat Rentals and Cruises

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Summer on the Water

A Shipshape Guide to Boating in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Photography by Tegra Stone Nuess

Rainy Day Rescues

What to Do Indoors in Seattle When Bad Weather Strikes

05/29/2019 By Philip Kiefer

COVER STORY

78 Ways to Make the Most of a Seattle Summer

05/29/2019 Edited by Allison Williams

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Health & Wellness

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe