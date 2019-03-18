Wear What When March 18–24

Stock and Pantry's ready to clear out the shelves for new spring things. Image: Stock and Pantry

Mon, Mar 18

Starting a Fashion, Beauty, or Fitness Business

Have a business idea you need help bringing to fruition or one already established that needs some tweaking? Grab a ticket and head downtown to Create33 Monday for an informative evening. From 5:30 to 7:30 Suk Chai, Seattle-based designer and founder of SCHAI, will share expert advice on the best steps to take (and pitfalls to avoid) when designing and delivering beautiful consumer products.

Thru Mar 19

Stock and Pantry Sale

There are few words that are like music to our ears and sale is one of them. Stock and Pantry is getting a head start on spring cleaning March 9–19. Customers get a 15 percent discount on their total purchase. From home decor to jewelry to fancy collars for your pet, they've got a little bit of everything so make sure you take a peek.

Thu, Mar 21

Spring Dress Launch at Sassafras

There's a new batch of Boho Republic dresses coming to Belltown this Thursday at Sassafras—just in time for spring! The redesigned Madison dresses are casual, comfortable, and flirty. Hit up the shop anytime from 5 to 7 Thursday night and find the perfect one that suits your mood.

Thu, Mar 21

Spring Fling with Clementines

This Thursday evening from 5 to 9 join Carmilia's, Clementines, Lika Love, and Virago for their Spring Fling. Treats, drinks, and deals are on the agenda. And if you get a punch card validated at all four boutiques, you'll receive a free glass of champagne from West 5. It's time to pop some bottles because sunshine, at long last, is on its way.



Sat, Mar 23

Glassybaby Seconds Sale

Founded in 2001 by three-time cancer survivor Lee Rhodes, Glassybaby was brought to life with a core mission of helping to alleviate the struggles faced by patients unable to afford basic healthcare. To date, Glassybaby has donated over 9 million dollars to nonprofit organizations that provide hope and healing. Join them on this mission at their annual Seconds Sale this Saturday on Beacon Hill from 10 to 2. DJ Rudy Willingham will be spinning during the entire event while Hot Revolution Donuts provides caffeine and a sweet tooth fix. All proceeds go towards benefiting the American Cancer Society.