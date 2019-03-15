Weekend What to Do March 15–17

Mona Haydar will speak at East West Bookshop on Sunday. Image: Feda Eid

Fri, Mar 15

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

If you’ve been to an Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness tour, you may have passed the singer to other eager fans on a swan floaty or bopped a beach ball as he sang his pop tracks. But his latest album, Upside Down Flowers, isn't just a pool party: McMahon also fills it with nostalgic childhood scenes of a move from Ohio to California and cherished visits with his grandmother. The Moore, $30–$33

Sun, Mar 17

Thrilling Tales: A Story Time for Grownups

What happens when we don’t have access to books, or worse—we no longer care if we do? Authors Frances Brody and Edoardo Albert explore these questions in their short stories “Hey Jude” and “The Last Librarian: Or a Short Account of the End of the World.” Both will be read at Seattle Public Library’s adult story time event. Elevate eerie stories further with special libations from bookstore cafe and bar, Raconteur. Third Place Books Seward Park, Free

Hip-Hop, Islam, and Enlightenment

Mona Haydar is a rapper, Muslim chaplain, and poet. She's also a Syrian American woman from Flint, Michigan with a master’s degree in Christian ethics. All of that, plus Trump’s travel band, has inspired five dense tracks for her newest EP, Barbarican, released last November. Her debut single, “Hijabi,” was named one of Billboard’s best protest songs of 2017 and has 5 million views on YouTube. She comes to East West to discuss her subversive rap career and unique spiritual journey. East West Bookshop, $15

