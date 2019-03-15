  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Yalla Opens and Molly Moon's Fights the Wage Gap

Five dining developments on our radar this week.

By Philip Kiefer 3/15/2019 at 9:00am

Image: Courtesy Molly Moon's

Yalla Opens Its Doors, er, Window

Yalla, the much-heralded Middle Eastern popup, will open in its permanent home today, according to an Instagram post. Located in the former Tortas Condesa space, the walk-up window will emphasize unsung Middle Eastern saj wraps stuffed with traditionally prepared meats—lamb, beef, chicken—or labneh, za'atar, and spinach. There'll also be a spread of shareable food: charred eggplant salad, red pepper and walnut dip, hummus, and fermented pepper hot sauce. They plan to open at 4pm.

Molly Moon's Takes a Stand for Wage Equity

Just over two months after its decision to go tipless, Molly Moon’s is pushing for more fair wage initiatives. On April 2, this year's Equal Pay Day, the local ice cream chain will roll out a wage transparency initiative, meaning that all wages will be published internally. (Last year, the company donated 21 percent of its revenue for the day to support equal pay activism.) The move targets gender-based inequities in salary negotiation, and the company spent much of 2018 auditing and fixing its payroll to prepare for the transition. Owner Molly Moon Neitzel hopes that the change will spur other local restaurants to act on wage inequality—particularly timely, given recent reporting on wage theft at the Melting Pot.

Another Bar to Join the East Olive Crowd

Slated to open in April, Rose Temple will fill the space formerly home to By the Pound, the speakeasy-boondoggle on East Olive Way, per Capitol Hill Seattle. So far the bar has a pretty light web presence, and although co-owners Austin Polley—previously of Westward—and Benjamin Smith are loosely inspired by the divey-ness of the old Moon Temple in the University District, they want it to develop a scene organically. The two envision jungle themes and a whole list of things that don't make a lot of sense together: “bright Instagrammable drinks,” “gangster rap,” and “Farkle.” Intrigued? You might be able to find out more on Instagram.

You Barely Have to Look Up from Your Phone!

The Halal Guys—a New York-based national gyro franchise—will start testing a pre-ordering system, Allset, in Seattle. Pre-ordering is like a strange fusion of takeout and dine-in: You order a meal online, pre-pay, and then show up to eat at the restaurant. The Seattle location of the Halal Guys already advertises five separate pick-up and delivery options on its website, but apparently we're still craving screen-based nourishment: Seattle residents spend on average more than $2,500 a year on takeout food, more than any other city in the country.

Root Table Hits the Dirt

Root Table, downtown Ballard's Thai-fusion spot with a woodsy-baroque dining room, will close at the end of the month, according to a sign posted in their window. Despite a strong online following, they cited financial challenges in operating the restaurant.

This Week in Food & Drink

Canlis just put another notch in its James Beard Award belt, claiming the 2019 Design Icon Award for its architectural prowess.

Between camp-inspired fare and a lodgelike interior, new rooftop hotel bar Mountaineering Club is peak PNW.

Big news in the Italian food scene: Maria Hines is selling Agrodolce to executive chef Thomas Litrenta.

Lowrider Baking Company will bring cookies to the Central District when it opens a brick-and-mortar shop this May. 

13 cozy lounges and neighborhood one-stop shops for Washington Wine Month and beyond.

Filed under
Seattle Bars, Molly Moon's, Middle Eastern, Shifts and Shakeups
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Have Axes, Need Beer and Little Big Burgers

06/14/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Opening Updates

Melissa Miranda's Filipino Restaurant Will Take Over the Travelers Thali House Space

06/12/2019 By Rosin Saez

Weekly Planner

Where to Eat and Drink June 12–18

06/12/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Pie Dispatch

Pagliacci Pizza Will Open a New Spot on East Pike This Fall

06/11/2019 By Rosin Saez

Expansion Mode

Tom Douglas and Ethan Stowell Will Open Restaurants in Nordstrom's NYC Flagship

06/10/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun with Listicles

10 Places to Grab a Bite Around Seattle Center

06/10/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do June 14–16

06/14/2019 By Sam Jones

Theater Review

ACT Theatre’s Pass Over Is Wrenching and Stunning

06/12/2019 By Stefan Milne

Summer in the City

Seattle Summer Outdoor Movie Guide 2019

06/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Changing Art Guard

Seattle Art Museum Announces Its Next Director

06/10/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work June 10–13

06/10/2019 By Lily Hansen

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do June 7–9

06/07/2019 By Gennette Cordova

News & City Life

Always Proud

How to Support the Queer Community Year-Round

06/13/2019 By Sam Jones

Pride 2019

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Talks Politics, Weddings, and Inner Growth

06/06/2019 By Rosin Saez

Pride 2019

Meet the Seattle Couple Married by Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness

06/05/2019 By Jaime Archer

Pride 2019

Elysian and Seattle Pride Threw the Most Capitol Hill Wedding Ever

06/05/2019 By Jaime Archer and Rosin Saez

Back to the Future

The Space Needle Wants Your Time Capsule Suggestions

06/04/2019 By Sam Jones

Dock Watchers

Where to Spot Seattle's Most Venerable Vessels

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Jane Sherman

Style & Shopping

Sailor Chic

6 Ways to Get the Nautical Look in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Elements of Style

Andreya Taylor Is Seattle’s Style Unicorn

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Ephemeral Shopping

Glossier's Seattle Popup Arrives on Capitol Hill This Week

05/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Korean Skin Care Boutique Arrives in U Village This Weekend

05/17/2019 By Rosin Saez

Mum's the Word

Where to Shop for Mother Dearest This Year

05/09/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style File

Estate Is a Temple of Streetwear on Capitol Hill

05/01/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Best Bars

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Alfresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Expansion Mode

Vif's Owners Plan a Wine Shop and Bar on Beacon Hill

04/30/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun with Listicles

Satisfy Booze-Induced Cravings at These 8 Food Counters Inside Bars

04/29/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Cannonball

Great Swimming Holes within 2 Hours of Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

All Aboard

Sail the Local Seas on These 8 Boat Rentals and Cruises

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Summer on the Water

A Shipshape Guide to Boating in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Photography by Tegra Stone Nuess

Rainy Day Rescues

What to Do Indoors in Seattle When Bad Weather Strikes

05/29/2019 By Philip Kiefer

COVER STORY

78 Ways to Make the Most of a Seattle Summer

05/29/2019 Edited by Allison Williams

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Health & Wellness

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe