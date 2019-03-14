  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Music

Ticket Alert

The Black Keys and Modest Mouse Will Play the Tacoma Dome

The blues rock pair just released their first song in five years, and now they're hitting the road with Modest Mouse.

By Stefan Milne 3/14/2019 at 1:24pm

The Black Keys come to the Tacoma Dome this fall. 

Image: Courtesy Alysse Gafkjenh

Since 2014’s Turn Blue, the Black Keys had gone silent. Then, last week, the band dropped a new single, "Lo/Hi," just under three minutes of everything you'd expect from the band: pandemically infectious pop hooks, fuzz blues guitar, sturdy drums, Motown backing vocals. Today, the band announced a 31-stop U.S. tour, including a November 23 show at the Tacoma Dome, alongside local indie kings Modest Mouse, who also haven't released new material since 2015’s Strangers to Ourselves (a 2016 EP of earlier outtakes doesn't count). Even more exciting (to me), LA surf punk crew Shannon and the Clams will open, fitting since the Black Keys' Dan Auerbach produced their last album.

General tickets go on sale Friday, March 22 at 10am. Presale tickets go on sale at 10am on Tuesday, March 19. You can register for the presale here until 10pm Sunday, March 17.

The Black Keys and Modest Mouse
Nov 23, Tacoma Dome, Prices TBA

Filed under
Ticket Alert, Modest Mouse, The Black Keys
Show Comments
In this Article

Concerts

The Black Keys and Modest Mouse

TBA Tacoma Dome

Since 2014's Turn Blue, the Black Keys had gone silent. Then, last week, the band dropped a new single, "Lo/Hi," just under three minutes of everything you'd...

Eat & Drink

Barstool Dispatch

Why Yes, There Is a New Rooftop Bar in the U District

03/13/2019 By Anne Dennon

Cookie Craze

Lowrider Baking Company Expands to Central District

03/13/2019 By Jaime Archer

Dining Events

Where to Eat and Drink March 13–19

03/13/2019 By Haley Gray and Jaime Archer

Awards & Accolades

Canlis Nabs the James Beard Foundation's 2019 Design Icon Award

03/12/2019 By Rosin Saez

Oeno Files

13 Seattle Wine Bars for Your Imbibing Needs

03/12/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Sweet & Sour News

Passing the Torch: Chef Maria Hines Will Sell Agrodolce

03/11/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Arts & Culture

Ticket Alert

The Black Keys and Modest Mouse Will Play the Tacoma Dome

1:24pm By Stefan Milne

Lucky Day

4 St. Patrick's Day Events to Seek Out

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work March 11–14

03/11/2019 By Aly Brady

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do March 8–10

03/08/2019 By Gwen Hughes

First Thursday

6 Shows to See at March Art Walk

03/06/2019 By Aly Brady

Artist Interview

Actress Amy Thone Talks Romeo and Juliet at ACT Theatre

03/05/2019 By Gwen Hughes

News & City Life

Busmageddon?

Your Bus Is About to Get Kicked Out of the Transit Tunnel. Here's How to Deal.

03/12/2019 By Haley Gray Edited by Jaime Archer

One-Sentence Stories

Spokanite in Space, Plastic Bag Ban, and Paine Field

03/08/2019 By Anne Dennon

Housing & Homelessness

Licton Springs Village Is Closing. How Successful Was It?

03/07/2019 By Anne Dennon

One-Sentence Stories

Flaky Amazon, Seattle Weekly, and...President Inslee?

03/01/2019 By Anne Dennon

Explainer

How the University of Washington Plans to Grow in the Next Decade

02/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Neighborhood in Flux

Little Saigon Is at a Literal and Figurative Crossroads

02/26/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Style & Shopping

Style File

Kacy Yom Gives Arm Candy a Whole New Meaning

8:00am By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When March 11–17

03/11/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Style File

Jessica Underhill Has Slow and Steady Intentions for Her Growing Jewelry Line

03/07/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When March 4–10

03/04/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Fun With Listicles

8 Men's Stores We're Digging Right Now

02/28/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Cool & Collectible

5 Places to Shop in Chinatown–International District

02/26/2019 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Barstool Dispatch

Why Yes, There Is a New Rooftop Bar in the U District

03/13/2019 By Anne Dennon

Oeno Files

13 Seattle Wine Bars for Your Imbibing Needs

03/12/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Vinyl Vegans

Seattle Music Industry Insiders Are Opening a Capitol Hill Bar

02/27/2019 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

Grab a Drink at These Go-To Seattle Brewpubs

02/26/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Barstool Dispatch

5 Pioneer Square Happy Hours to See You Through Winter

02/15/2019 By Anne Dennon

Admirable Sidekicks

8 Sister Restaurants We Love as Much as the Originals

01/28/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Picture Perfect

The Most Instagrammable Spots for Spring

03/12/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Lover's Package

A Very Good and Very Seattle Valentine's Day Guide

02/04/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Slope Stories

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Snow Days

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slip Slide Away

10 Ways to Ride the Snow without Skis

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Rami Niemi

Health & Wellness

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Habitat

How to Declutter Your Home

12/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe