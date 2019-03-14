The Black Keys and Modest Mouse Will Play the Tacoma Dome

The Black Keys come to the Tacoma Dome this fall. Image: Courtesy Alysse Gafkjenh

Since 2014’s Turn Blue, the Black Keys had gone silent. Then, last week, the band dropped a new single, "Lo/Hi," just under three minutes of everything you'd expect from the band: pandemically infectious pop hooks, fuzz blues guitar, sturdy drums, Motown backing vocals. Today, the band announced a 31-stop U.S. tour, including a November 23 show at the Tacoma Dome, alongside local indie kings Modest Mouse, who also haven't released new material since 2015’s Strangers to Ourselves (a 2016 EP of earlier outtakes doesn't count). Even more exciting (to me), LA surf punk crew Shannon and the Clams will open, fitting since the Black Keys' Dan Auerbach produced their last album.

General tickets go on sale Friday, March 22 at 10am. Presale tickets go on sale at 10am on Tuesday, March 19. You can register for the presale here until 10pm Sunday, March 17.

The Black Keys and Modest Mouse

Nov 23, Tacoma Dome, Prices TBA