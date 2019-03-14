  1. Style & Shopping
  2. Fashion Features

Style File

Kacy Yom Gives Arm Candy a Whole New Meaning

This Seattle handbag designer's style philosophy is rooted in slow fashion and sustainability.

By Elizabeth Podlesnik 3/14/2019 at 8:00am

From left to right, the classic style Cho-Rong (“bright” in Korean), the clutch style Eun-Bi (“kind”), and the mini wallet Bit-Na (“radiant”).

Image: Jessa Carter

Armed with a degree in business marketing from Seattle University and a background primarily in the tech world, Kacy Yom, interestingly enough, always had a knack for accessories—handbags especially. After graduation, though, Yom found herself back in school again. This time she went to the Art Institute of Seattle to study graphic design. Then the tech industry started booming, and she landed a job as a product designer at Expedia. After five years, Yom decided to leave her cushy tech job to pursue her dreams of owning a handbag boutique. 

She traveled to trade shows in Paris and London to source designer handbags—the whole experience, she says, makes you fall in love. The new shop-owner brought back a curated collection of finds to her little store in Ballard called Arm Candy. But after only a couple of years the economy tanked and she closed the doors to her shop, both brick-and-mortar and online. Back to the tech world Yom went. She had stints at REI and Amazon as a user-experience designer until the handbag world beckoned her again. This time around, though, she's designing and developing handbags all her own. —Elizabeth Podlesnik

I left Amazon in 2015 to pursue my dreams. A lot of time was spent teaching myself everything I needed to know. The hardest thing was finding a decent manufacturer. I had discovered a small mom-and-pop factory in Florence, Italy. After several emails and calls and being neglected for years, I finally heard back from them—Italians don't respond to email, they don't call you back, they won't do anything until you go over there and show up in person. So I bought a one-way ticket to Florence and spent a month at the factory getting to know the multigenerational family and perfecting my designs. We've built a great relationship over time. In the summer of 2017, we went into full production and officially launched Kacy Yom in Seattle during fall of 2017. 

The classic clutch style, Eun-Bi, pictured in black is hand crafted in Italian pebbled leather.

Image: Jessa Carter

The Soh-Lee collection, a word that means “sound, voice” in Korean, is meant to embody the many expressions of personal style, empowering each person who carries our handbags to declare their distinctive look. A huge part of my design inspiration comes from my background and heritage. The bright colors are derived from hanbok, traditional Korean attire typically worn in traditional ceremonies and festivals; and each handbag has been titled after a Korean word.

Kacy Yom is an independent company rooted in the slow fashion movement and high quality. I care just as much about the design process as I do about the working conditions in which our bags are made. Going to the factory...building those relationships and seeing how everything is made is really important to me. My leather tannery is doing amazing things to minimize the impact on the environment.

I thrive off of fear and the challenges I'm faced with daily. I work with creative consultants that help me to understand the ins and outs of the fashion industry. I don't consider myself a fashionista. There's this famous quote that says you can make or break the outfit with accessories,  and that's what handbags are for me. 

My line is inspired by traditional design and a little playful innovation. I like structure, minimalistic style, and simple lines but I also love color. By combining them all, you create an interesting dynamic and juxtaposition. 

It's very rewarding when I see my product on people. I love how they incorporate my design into their own personal style. It's so surreal and I'm eternally grateful. Maintaining a personal relationship with my clientele fuels me to keep going.

Check out Kacy's Instagram or online store www.kacyyom.com for more of her Soh-Lee Collection. You can also find the bags locally on display at the Four Seasons Hotel and Spa downtown.

Filed under
Sustainability, Local Designers, Handbags, Style File
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Have Axes, Need Beer and Little Big Burgers

06/14/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Opening Updates

Melissa Miranda's Filipino Restaurant Will Take Over the Travelers Thali House Space

06/12/2019 By Rosin Saez

Weekly Planner

Where to Eat and Drink June 12–18

06/12/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Pie Dispatch

Pagliacci Pizza Will Open a New Spot on East Pike This Fall

06/11/2019 By Rosin Saez

Expansion Mode

Tom Douglas and Ethan Stowell Will Open Restaurants in Nordstrom's NYC Flagship

06/10/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun with Listicles

10 Places to Grab a Bite Around Seattle Center

06/10/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do June 14–16

06/14/2019 By Sam Jones

Theater Review

ACT Theatre’s Pass Over Is Wrenching and Stunning

06/12/2019 By Stefan Milne

Summer in the City

Seattle Summer Outdoor Movie Guide 2019

06/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Changing Art Guard

Seattle Art Museum Announces Its Next Director

06/10/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work June 10–13

06/10/2019 By Lily Hansen

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do June 7–9

06/07/2019 By Gennette Cordova

News & City Life

Always Proud

How to Support the Queer Community Year-Round

06/13/2019 By Sam Jones

Pride 2019

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Talks Politics, Weddings, and Inner Growth

06/06/2019 By Rosin Saez

Pride 2019

Meet the Seattle Couple Married by Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness

06/05/2019 By Jaime Archer

Pride 2019

Elysian and Seattle Pride Threw the Most Capitol Hill Wedding Ever

06/05/2019 By Jaime Archer and Rosin Saez

Back to the Future

The Space Needle Wants Your Time Capsule Suggestions

06/04/2019 By Sam Jones

Dock Watchers

Where to Spot Seattle's Most Venerable Vessels

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Jane Sherman

Style & Shopping

Sailor Chic

6 Ways to Get the Nautical Look in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Elements of Style

Andreya Taylor Is Seattle’s Style Unicorn

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Ephemeral Shopping

Glossier's Seattle Popup Arrives on Capitol Hill This Week

05/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Korean Skin Care Boutique Arrives in U Village This Weekend

05/17/2019 By Rosin Saez

Mum's the Word

Where to Shop for Mother Dearest This Year

05/09/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style File

Estate Is a Temple of Streetwear on Capitol Hill

05/01/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Best Bars

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Alfresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Expansion Mode

Vif's Owners Plan a Wine Shop and Bar on Beacon Hill

04/30/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun with Listicles

Satisfy Booze-Induced Cravings at These 8 Food Counters Inside Bars

04/29/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Cannonball

Great Swimming Holes within 2 Hours of Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

All Aboard

Sail the Local Seas on These 8 Boat Rentals and Cruises

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Summer on the Water

A Shipshape Guide to Boating in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Photography by Tegra Stone Nuess

Rainy Day Rescues

What to Do Indoors in Seattle When Bad Weather Strikes

05/29/2019 By Philip Kiefer

COVER STORY

78 Ways to Make the Most of a Seattle Summer

05/29/2019 Edited by Allison Williams

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Health & Wellness

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe