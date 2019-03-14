  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Special Events

Lucky Day

4 St. Patrick's Day Events to Seek Out

And not one involves getting schlockered in a pub on verdant beer while poorly belting "Molly Malone."

By Stefan Milne 3/14/2019 at 9:00am

A pipe band marches down Fourth Avenue. 

Image: Steve Voght/Flickr

Sat, Mar 16 & Sun, Mar 17
St. Patrick's Day Parade and Irish Festival
On Saturday, drummers and Irish spaniels and various other festive groups will trot down Fourth Avenue for the 48th St. Patrick's Day Parade. From there organizers recommend you head to Seattle Center for the closing ceremonies at the Irish Festival—which runs Saturday and Sunday with dancing, workshops, traditional Irish foods (soda bread, sausage), art, and even a film festival. Seattle Center, Free

Sat, Mar 16
A Shamrock's Tale: The Story of Oxalis Triangularis
The shamrock you bought may well be, well, a sham. Traditionally a shamrock is a four-leafed clover, but as Orlando de Lange—a plant molecular biologist at the University of Washington—submits in this talk, much of what is sold in U.S. stores is Oxlalis triangularis (aka false shamrock). De Lange will spin this imposter yarn into a meditation on how chance factors into picking the plants we eat and grow. Ada's Technical Books, $10

Sun, Mar 17
St. Patrick's Day Dash
You get dressed in green. You may or may not adorn yourself like a cartoon leprechaun. You run the 5K in support of local nonprofits. You head to the beer garden in celebration, any Irish guilt you have mediated by that jog. Third and Mercer, $40

Leprechaun 3
Is Leprechaun 3—in which the evil titular imp heads to Las Vegas and aims to recover his gold—a good movie? Patently, it is not. It was the first Leprechaun entry to go straight to video. But as anyone who's been to Central Cinema's Hecklevision (you text your snark to the screen) knows, mocking a bad movie is best on the big screen with a big group, who are being served beer, cocktails, and food. Central Cinema, $9

Filed under
Ada's Technical Books, Festivals, Holiday Events, St. Patrick's Day, Central Cinema
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Barstool Dispatch

Why Yes, There Is a New Rooftop Bar in the U District

03/13/2019 By Anne Dennon

Cookie Craze

Lowrider Baking Company Expands to Central District

03/13/2019 By Jaime Archer

Dining Events

Where to Eat and Drink March 13–19

03/13/2019 By Haley Gray and Jaime Archer

Awards & Accolades

Canlis Nabs the James Beard Foundation's 2019 Design Icon Award

03/12/2019 By Rosin Saez

Oeno Files

13 Seattle Wine Bars for Your Imbibing Needs

03/12/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Sweet & Sour News

Passing the Torch: Chef Maria Hines Will Sell Agrodolce

03/11/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Arts & Culture

Lucky Day

4 St. Patrick's Day Events to Seek Out

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work March 11–14

03/11/2019 By Aly Brady

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do March 8–10

03/08/2019 By Gwen Hughes

First Thursday

6 Shows to See at March Art Walk

03/06/2019 By Aly Brady

Artist Interview

Actress Amy Thone Talks Romeo and Juliet at ACT Theatre

03/05/2019 By Gwen Hughes

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work March 4–7

03/04/2019 By Aly Brady

News & City Life

Busmageddon?

Your Bus Is About to Get Kicked Out of the Transit Tunnel. Here's How to Deal.

03/12/2019 By Haley Gray Edited by Jaime Archer

One-Sentence Stories

Spokanite in Space, Plastic Bag Ban, and Paine Field

03/08/2019 By Anne Dennon

Housing & Homelessness

Licton Springs Village Is Closing. How Successful Was It?

03/07/2019 By Anne Dennon

One-Sentence Stories

Flaky Amazon, Seattle Weekly, and...President Inslee?

03/01/2019 By Anne Dennon

Explainer

How the University of Washington Plans to Grow in the Next Decade

02/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Neighborhood in Flux

Little Saigon Is at a Literal and Figurative Crossroads

02/26/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Style & Shopping

Style File

Kacy Yom Gives Arm Candy a Whole New Meaning

8:00am By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When March 11–17

03/11/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Style File

Jessica Underhill Has Slow and Steady Intentions for Her Growing Jewelry Line

03/07/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When March 4–10

03/04/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Fun With Listicles

8 Men's Stores We're Digging Right Now

02/28/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Cool & Collectible

5 Places to Shop in Chinatown–International District

02/26/2019 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Barstool Dispatch

Why Yes, There Is a New Rooftop Bar in the U District

03/13/2019 By Anne Dennon

Oeno Files

13 Seattle Wine Bars for Your Imbibing Needs

03/12/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Vinyl Vegans

Seattle Music Industry Insiders Are Opening a Capitol Hill Bar

02/27/2019 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

Grab a Drink at These Go-To Seattle Brewpubs

02/26/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Barstool Dispatch

5 Pioneer Square Happy Hours to See You Through Winter

02/15/2019 By Anne Dennon

Admirable Sidekicks

8 Sister Restaurants We Love as Much as the Originals

01/28/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Picture Perfect

The Most Instagrammable Spots for Spring

03/12/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Lover's Package

A Very Good and Very Seattle Valentine's Day Guide

02/04/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Slope Stories

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Snow Days

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slip Slide Away

10 Ways to Ride the Snow without Skis

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Rami Niemi

Health & Wellness

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Habitat

How to Declutter Your Home

12/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe