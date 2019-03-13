Where to Eat and Drink March 13–19

Andrea Nguyen comes to the Book Larder Monday to discuss her latest cookbook. Image: Courtesy Penguin Random House

Wed, Mar 13

Scotch and Oyster Happy Hour Pairing

Practically all Seattleites have had oysters paired with white wine and bubbly, but how about scotch? On Wednesday, All Water Seafood and Oyster Bar will serve up five locally cultivated oysters and match them with four whiskies intended to bring out unique flavors in each. The happy hour pairing includes a flight of each for $25. Oyster and scotch experts will be be on-hand from 4 to 6 to guide you and your palate through the experience. Make a reservation here.

Fri, March 15

Cooking French Classics

You don't need to be Julia Child to make a satisfying French meal, especially when a Friday night cooking class at What's Cooking Seattle will add three foundational French dishes to your culinary repertoire. Joe Muscarello, who goes by "Seattle Chef Joe," will help attendees master the flavor profiles and technique behind a pan-seared tuna nicoise salad, pan-fried chicken with wine and cream sauce, and a sweet crepe suzette for dessert. The evening begins at 6. Admission is $75 each.

Sun, Mar 17

Food to Make St. Patrick Proud

St. Patrick's Day comes with a whole host of Irish food, from the authentic (corned beef and cabbage) to the...less so (bright green shamrock shakes). Don your green regalia and head to these Seattle spots to partake. If you're heading out of town for the weekend, Hollywood Tavern in Woodinville has a play on colcannon (mashed potatoes and cabbage) reimagined as a lamb burger—with a tater tot cake and red purple cabbage, no less. Not green but still plenty festive: an Irish coffee milkshake with Jameson whiskey and Kahlua. Both are available through March 17.

Cupcake Royale continues the Jameson trend with its Pot O Gold cupcake—chocolate cake infused with espresso stout, filled with whiskey buttercream and topped with Bailey's frosting—also available through St. Patrick's Day. And a few more sweets purveyors can't seem to resist dishing up Lucky Charms–laden treats: Hello Robbin is baking the colorful marshmallow bites into chocolate chip cookies, and Salt and Straw is stirring them into sweet cream throughout March. The end result: a scoop of ice cream that tastes like those last sugary spoonfuls of Saturday morning cereal.

Mon, Mar 18

Author Talk: Vietnamese Food Any Day

James Beard Award–winning author Andrea Nguyen's newest cookbook is all about easy-to-make Vietnamese food (read: no special trips to the grocery store). Nguyen descends on the Book Larder Monday at 6:30 to share tips and tricks and hacks, many learned from her mother, who "co-opted non-Viet ingredients for Viet dishes" after fleeing political upheaval in the 1970s. Standout recipes include honey-glazed pork riblets, chile garlic chicken wings, turmeric coconut rice, and no-churn Vietnamese coffee ice cream.

Mon, Mar 18

World Famous Triple Coconut Cream Pie

Coconut cream pie has been one of Seattle’s signature desserts ever since Tom Douglas was a young upstart in the 1980s. And now you can get in on the secret. Chef Bridget Charters will lead a hands-on workshop, teaching students the ways of Douglas's pillowy coconut pastry cream and coconut shard-packed crust. Also included: a glass of beer or wine while you bake and a damn good pie to take home. Class runs from 6 to 8 and costs $90.

