Where to Eat and Drink March 13–19

The week in which: Lucky Charms takes on magically delicious new forms, Andrea Nguyen shares Vietnamese cooking secrets, and Hot Stove Society hosts a coconut cream pie workshop.

By Haley Gray and Jaime Archer 3/13/2019 at 8:00am

Andrea Nguyen comes to the Book Larder Monday to discuss her latest cookbook.

Image: Courtesy Penguin Random House

Wed, Mar 13
Scotch and Oyster Happy Hour Pairing
Practically all Seattleites have had oysters paired with white wine and bubbly, but how about scotch? On Wednesday, All Water Seafood and Oyster Bar will serve up five locally cultivated oysters and match them with four whiskies intended to bring out unique flavors in each. The happy hour pairing includes a flight of each for $25. Oyster and scotch experts will be be on-hand from 4 to 6 to guide you and your palate through the experience. Make a reservation here.

Fri, March 15
Cooking French Classics
You don't need to be Julia Child to make a satisfying French meal, especially when a Friday night cooking class at What's Cooking Seattle will add three foundational French dishes to your culinary repertoire. Joe Muscarello, who goes by "Seattle Chef Joe," will help attendees master the flavor profiles and technique behind a pan-seared tuna nicoise salad, pan-fried chicken with wine and cream sauce, and a sweet crepe suzette for dessert. The evening begins at 6. Admission is $75 each. 

Sun, Mar 17
Food to Make St. Patrick Proud
St. Patrick's Day comes with a whole host of Irish food, from the authentic (corned beef and cabbage) to the...less so (bright green shamrock shakes). Don your green regalia and head to these Seattle spots to partake. If you're heading out of town for the weekend, Hollywood Tavern in Woodinville has a play on colcannon (mashed potatoes and cabbage) reimagined as a lamb burger—with a tater tot cake and red purple cabbage, no less. Not green but still plenty festive: an Irish coffee milkshake with Jameson whiskey and Kahlua. Both are available through March 17. 

Cupcake Royale continues the Jameson trend with its Pot O Gold cupcake—chocolate cake infused with espresso stout, filled with whiskey buttercream and topped with Bailey's frosting—also available through St. Patrick's Day. And a few more sweets purveyors can't seem to resist dishing up Lucky Charms–laden treats: Hello Robbin is baking the colorful marshmallow bites into chocolate chip cookies, and Salt and Straw is stirring them into sweet cream throughout March. The end result: a scoop of ice cream that tastes like those last sugary spoonfuls of Saturday morning cereal.

Mon, Mar 18
Author Talk: Vietnamese Food Any Day
James Beard Award–winning author Andrea Nguyen's newest cookbook is all about easy-to-make Vietnamese food (read: no special trips to the grocery store). Nguyen descends on the Book Larder Monday at 6:30 to share tips and tricks and hacks, many learned from her mother, who "co-opted non-Viet ingredients for Viet dishes" after fleeing political upheaval in the 1970s. Standout recipes include honey-glazed pork riblets, chile garlic chicken wings, turmeric coconut rice, and no-churn Vietnamese coffee ice cream.

Mon, Mar 18
World Famous Triple Coconut Cream Pie
Coconut cream pie has been one of Seattle’s signature desserts ever since Tom Douglas was a young upstart in the 1980s. And now you can get in on the secret. Chef Bridget Charters will lead a hands-on workshop, teaching students the ways of Douglas's pillowy coconut pastry cream and coconut shard-packed crust. Also included: a glass of beer or wine while you bake and a damn good pie to take home. Class runs from 6 to 8 and costs $90.

 Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner[at]seattlemet[dot]com. 

In this Article

Salt and Straw

$ Dessert, Ice Cream Multiple Locations

Cousins and owners Kim and Tyler Malek founded Salt and Straw in 2011, dispensing flavors that take people on a rollercoaster ride—the sweet, nostalgia-hitti...

Hello Robin

$ Dessert E Mercer St and 19th Ave E

A bakery that just does cookies? This 19th Avenue spot sounds so simple, but owner Robin Wehl finds the sweet spot between homespun and creativity: Salted bu...

Cupcake Royale

$ Dessert Multiple Locations

Long before Salt and Straw graced our dining scene, Jody Hall’s cupcake empire started churning housemade flavors of its own. They were developed with help f...

Editor’s Pick

The Hollywood Tavern

$$ American/New American 14508 Woodinville Redmond Rd NE

A roadhouse style bar situated smack in the adult-beverage epicenter—just a cork’s-pop from Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery, the Redhook Brewery compound, the l...

