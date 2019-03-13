Lowrider Baking Company Expands to Central District

Get ready, Central District: Emily Allport’s cookies are coming your way in a few short months. Image: Camille Docena

A brick-and-mortar location of Lowrider Baking Company—a cookies-only bakery currently located in the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall—has been a long time in the making. And now Emily Allport's dream of owning a (permanent) shop is finally coming true: Lowrider will open in the current Street Treats location at 2407 East Union Street, Suite C in the Central District in May, exactly two years after its founding.

The grand opening will also mark the expansion of Lowrider's line of signature flavors, with lemon cranberry joining s'mores, brown butter triple chocolate chunk, birthday cake, salted toffee pecan, and cookies 'n cream. Allport plans to have two to three monthly flavors and an extra rotating cookie too. Come May, those monthly flavors will likely be current Lowrider heavy hitters—caramel pretzel chocolate chip, rocky road, strawberries and cream, or peanut butter chocolate chunk.

Lowrider got its start in 2017, when Allport began selling cookies wholesale and at farmers markets, and moved into the Trailer Park Mall this past October. Allport's been on the hunt for a brick-and-mortar space the entire time, and finally found the right fit when the owner of Street Treats approached her. "It was just the perfect opportunity. And now that we have the trailer—because we're going to keep the trailer—we can have a presence in both south Seattle and a little bit more north," she says.

"It'll be nice to kind of be in a bit more central—no pun intended—location."

The retail portion of the shop will be small (read: no tables) but will have just about everything you could need to go with cookies: milk, pints of Full Tilt ice cream, and even cold brew. Lowrider has been renting kitchen space from Full Tilt (hence the ice cream relationship), but will move baking operations to the Central District. "I wanted it to be a majority kitchen, and I've always wanted it to be a to-go thing. It's for cookies and most people take them to go, so it makes sense," Allport says. For those who need to eat their cookies, like, right now, there's a few benches and a little parklet close by.

Although Lowrider is in expansion mode, some things will stay the same: Allport's holding onto the trailer and will also hit the farmers market circuit this summer in Burien, South Lake Union, and Issaquah. And if we needed yet another reason to long for summer, she also plans to have the trailer open on Fridays once things warm up.

Allport will spend the next few months hiring staff and training, with the new shop slated to open in early to mid-May. She expects hours will be Wednesday through Sunday from 11 to 8, possibly later. In the meantime, sweet tooths can get their fill of cookies by heading to Lowrider in the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall, open from 11 to 6 Saturday and 11 to 4 Sunday. (A word to the wise: These cookies sell out fast, so don't delay.)