The Most Instagrammable Spots for Spring

Deception Pass Park

Known for its breathtaking scenery and over 30 miles of hiking trails, Deception Pass State Park on Whidbey Island is only an hour-and-a-half drive from Seattle.

Christianson's Nursery and Greenhouse

The beautiful Skagit Valley may be known for fields of tulips as far as the eye can see, but it also has Christianson’s Nursery. Find a wide variety of common and, well, uncommon plants, antiques, and the largest selection of perennials in northwest Washington. There's also the oldest—and cutest—schoolhouse on the property that serves as ideal Instagram bait (or a wedding venue).

Seattle Japanese Garden

Located in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle, this 3.5-acre Japanese garden is closed for the winter, but come April 1 the picture-perfect landscape returns, much like the sunshine. Spend an afternoon making friends with the koi fish.

Diablo Lake

This stunning reservoir in the North Cascades gets its brilliant turquoise luminosity through streams of glacial sediments. Only two and a half hours away, Diablo Lake is a popular recreational spot for kayakers, hikers, campers, and the local, oft-spotted Instagramming Wilderness Influencer.

Goldmyer Hot Springs

A hidden gem in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains for which reservations, hiking equipment, and all-wheel drive is highly recommended. The only way in is by foot but we hear it's worth it, and not just for the 'Gram!

Ruby Beach

This dramatic, rugged coastline bursting with driftwood is worth the four-hour road trip and is only a short distance from Forks. (Hello, Twilight fans!) Want an extended stay? You can book a cabin at the well-known Kalaloch Lodge.

MOHAI

The Museum of History and Industry is situated alongside South Lake Union and has more than just good looks: Explore the nearby waters by boat, kayak, or paddleboard; stroll around the lake, watching the seaplanes coming in; or find the Center for Wooden Boats on a sunshine-filled day.

University of Washington's Cherry Blossoms

If you haven't been, what are you waiting for? Pack a picnic and bring a blanket. The quad of UW's campus will be in full bloom very soon. And if you truly want to stay in the know, there's a Twitter account for that (because why not?): @UWCherryBlossoms.

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

Blankets of tulips in oranges, reds, pinks, and yellows nestled in the Skagit Valley are a site to see and hands down worthy of the 'Gram. The famous festival runs annually every spring for the entire month of April.

Discovery Park

In the backyard of Magnolia and right along the water, Discovery Park is one of our favorite places to reset, take in fresh air, or catch a sunset. Bring the dogs, family, or a friend for a walk around the 534-acre park.