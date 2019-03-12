  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Awards & Accolades

Canlis Nabs the James Beard Foundation's 2019 Design Icon Award

It's stony facade and sloped roof—we knew it's been a Northwest modernist gem all along, right? Right.

By Rosin Saez 3/12/2019 at 9:10am

Canlis's award-winning architectural lines.

Image: Kevin Scott / Canlis

Canlis, the 1950 Roland Terry–designed masterpiece whose windowed edges jut out over the east slope of Queen Anne Hill, has just put another notch in its James Beard Award belt. In 2017, the iconic Seattle restaurant took home an award for Outstanding Wine Program—the first-ever James Beard in the restaurant's long, nearly 70-year history. And this morning Canlis claimed an accolade for its architectural prowess: the 2019 Design Icon Award.

Every timbered joist and smoothed river rock that pays classic tribute to the cool aesthetic of post-war America has led to this moment. Per the James Beard Foundation: "Looking as warmly modern today as it did nearly seven decades ago .... [Canlis is] anchored into the hillside with its massive stone walls, fireplace, and piers and with panoramic views through its enormous raked glass walls, the dramatically cantilevered building is the very icon of Northwest design. The angled walls, its most memorable design feature, allow the nighttime views to be uninterrupted by reflections from the dining room, creating an incredibly transparent effect."

Dining at Canlis is every bit about how you feel—how you twinkle like a tabletop votive at every turn of the meal, how the 1950s-era space feels as fresh and modern today as it did seven decades ago. While the design has evolved over the years, it's this feeling that's also been so lovingly maintained by every generation of Canlis from Peter, who built the restaurant in 1950, to his son Chris, who, with his wife Alice, took it over in 1977, to Brian and Mark, the grandsons who have helmed the restaurant for over the last ten years.

Some nerdier points about this award: In order to make the cut for the Design Icon Award a restaurant must be "substantially unchanged for at least 20 years" and must have inspired the design of subsequent restaurants. Canlis, which epitomizes the period’s Northwest Modern movement, says the JBF design gods, has clearly done just that. Congrats, Canlis team!

If you haven't seen this year's semifinalist lineup for James Beard Awards, you best catch up. That list will get narrowed down come March 27—check back here for that announcement to see how close Seattle gets to more awards in the year of our Beard 2019. 

Filed under
Awards and Accolades, James Beard Awards, Canlis
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Awards & Accolades

Canlis Nabs the James Beard Foundation's 2019 Design Icon Award

9:10am By Rosin Saez

Oeno Files

13 Seattle Wine Bars for Your Imbibing Needs

9:00am By Nosh Pit Staff

Sweet & Sour News

Passing the Torch: Chef Maria Hines Will Sell Agrodolce

03/11/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Hood Famous Grows, Axes Land on the Hill

03/08/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Washington Wine Month

Kyle MacLachlan Loves a Damn Fine Glass of Wine

03/07/2019 By Rosin Saez

Dining Events

Where to Eat and Drink March 6–12

03/06/2019 By Haley Gray

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work March 11–14

03/11/2019 By Aly Brady

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do March 8–10

03/08/2019 By Gwen Hughes

First Thursday

6 Shows to See at March Art Walk

03/06/2019 By Aly Brady

Artist Interview

Actress Amy Thone Talks Romeo and Juliet at ACT Theatre

03/05/2019 By Gwen Hughes

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work March 4–7

03/04/2019 By Aly Brady

Seattle Met Events

2019 GeneroCity NonProfit Application

03/01/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

News & City Life

Busmageddon?

Your Bus Is About to Get Kicked Out of the Transit Tunnel. Here's How to Deal.

9:00am By Haley Gray Edited by Jaime Archer

One-Sentence Stories

Spokanite in Space, Plastic Bag Ban, and Paine Field

03/08/2019 By Anne Dennon

Housing & Homelessness

Licton Springs Village Is Closing. How Successful Was It?

03/07/2019 By Anne Dennon

One-Sentence Stories

Flaky Amazon, Seattle Weekly, and...President Inslee?

03/01/2019 By Anne Dennon

Explainer

How the University of Washington Plans to Grow in the Next Decade

02/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Neighborhood in Flux

Little Saigon Is at a Literal and Figurative Crossroads

02/26/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When March 11–17

03/11/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Style File

Jessica Underhill Has Slow and Steady Intentions for Her Growing Jewelry Line

03/07/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When March 4–10

03/04/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Fun With Listicles

8 Men's Stores We're Digging Right Now

02/28/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Cool & Collectible

5 Places to Shop in Chinatown–International District

02/26/2019 By Rosin Saez

Presently Preserved

Kobo at Higo Marries Modern-Day Japantown with Its Past

02/26/2019 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Oeno Files

13 Seattle Wine Bars for Your Imbibing Needs

9:00am By Nosh Pit Staff

Vinyl Vegans

Seattle Music Industry Insiders Are Opening a Capitol Hill Bar

02/27/2019 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

Grab a Drink at These Go-To Seattle Brewpubs

02/26/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Barstool Dispatch

5 Pioneer Square Happy Hours to See You Through Winter

02/15/2019 By Anne Dennon

Admirable Sidekicks

8 Sister Restaurants We Love as Much as the Originals

01/28/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Expansion Mode (Sake Edition)

Mutsuko Soma Will Open a Sake Bar

01/02/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

Picture Perfect

The Most Instagrammable Spots for Spring

8:00am By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Lover's Package

A Very Good and Very Seattle Valentine's Day Guide

02/04/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Slope Stories

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Snow Days

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slip Slide Away

10 Ways to Ride the Snow without Skis

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Rami Niemi

Health & Wellness

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Habitat

How to Declutter Your Home

12/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe