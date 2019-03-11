Wear What When March 11–17

It's all things wellness and beauty at Nordstrom's new monthly pop-in. Image: Nordstrom

Happening Now

Pre-Spring Sales

Some super sales are coming in hot—unlike our weather forecast—at some of our favorite boutiques like Bellefleur Lingerie and Moorea Seal. We're talking markdowns anywhere from 30 to 70 percent off. It's time to say out with the old and in with the new.

Nordstrom's New Pop-in Shop

It's a one-stop shop for all the beauty and wellness enthusiasts out there. Fresh Faces—curated by Olivia Kim, Nordstrom Vice President of Creative Projects—opened its proverbial "doors" on the first of the month, and will be up and running through April 14. On the second floor of downtown's Nordstrom find a wide range of products from brands like Non Gender Specific and Goop. Additionally, you'll find a curated collection of supplements and edible adaptogens from Vital Proteins. After all, we need all the self-care we can get.

Tue, Mar 14

Style Summit with Gossip and Glamour

The annual event designed to bring Seattle fashion bloggers offline for a day of shared insight, inspiration, and community building is happening this Tuesday at MOHAI. All-day access tickets include four panel discussions, a catered lunch, networking opportunities, MOHAI Seattle Style exhibit access, and an official after-party. Don't have an entire day to spare? Grab an early morning or afternoon ticket for $50.

Mar 15 & 16

Ballard Hullabaloo

Can't stop, won't stop...except when snow is in the forecast. Rescheduled due to last month's snowstorm, the Hullabaloo is back on. Once a year, some of Ballard’s best shops get together under one roof to share myriad discounted goods. Prism, Re-souL, and Scout and Molly’s are a few of the participating vendors setting up shop at the Leif Erikson Hall Friday from 6 to 9 and again Saturday from 10 to 2. Porkchop and Co. and Peddler Brewing Company will be there to keep your bellies happy while you shop. All beer proceeds will go to the Ballard Commons Park Play Area fundraiser. Sounds like a money saving win-win to us.