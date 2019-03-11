  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Sweet & Sour News

Passing the Torch: Chef Maria Hines Will Sell Agrodolce

Current executive chef Thomas Litrenta will take the reins at the Italian restaurant in Fremont .

By Philip Kiefer 3/11/2019 at 9:00am

James Beard Award–winning chef Maria Hines.

Image: Frank Huster

When Thomas Litrenta became an executive chef at Maria Hines's Agrodolce over a year ago, he told her that he wanted to open a neighborhood Italian joint of his own someday. "That made him a perfect fit here," says Hines. "I thought, it'll be such good experience when he does go out and opens his own place."

Well, Litrenta won't have to go far to realize such a vision. This week he takes over as the new chef-owner of Agrodolce.

Hines, the James Beard Award–winning chef who shuttered her Ballard Golden Beetle in 2016 and pivoted the Mediterranean spot into Young American Ale House, has decided to step back from her Italian restaurant in Fremont to focus on a plateful of other projects. Litrenta was a natural fit to buy the restaurant. "Currently, it's basically all his menu," she says. She's always rotated her menus each month, but Litrenta is so full of ideas that he changes it up every two weeks.

Hines will continue to run Tilth, her groundbreaking organic restaurant in Wallingford. She's made promises to not give away the details of her other upcoming projects, but hints that they'll involve cookbook writing and more sustainable food advocacy.

Agrodolce fans can rest easy knowing that much will remain the same. Dinner, lunch, weekend—all still here. The name is staying, and "he'll keep using pasta recipes which we've spent over five years developing." Old mainstays, like charred broccoli with anchovy mayo and a classic ragu, will still be on the menu. And though Hines won't be officially part of the new Agrodolce, she won't be far away. "He's family to me. If he calls me, I'll be right there—I live right down the street."

As for Litrenta, "he's been cooking Italian food since before his head was up above the countertop," says Hines. His family is Neapolitan and Calabrian, and he learned to make pasta by hand with his great-grandmother. He's worked in kitchens for the last 26 years, including stints at Westward, Ernest Loves Agnes, and Szmania’s before landing at Agrodolce. Like Hines, he's interested in locally sourced, in-season ingredients, and plans to introduce more Sicilian-inspired dishes.

"It's fun to pass on the torch," says Hines. "I was given that opportunity with Tilth: I had some people who believed in me give me a start on my first restaurant, and now I get to be part of that dream by helping him get his start. That's the beauty of the Seattle restaurant community. We embrace each other, we want to help each other out."

Filed under
Shift Change, Italian Food, Tilth, Maria Hines, Agrodolce
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Agrodolce

$$$ Italian 709 North 35th Street

Maria Hines’s Sicilian restaurant is every inch as nobly organic as the James Beard award–winning chef’s groundbreaking original, Tilth. In a gracious and co...

Eat & Drink

Sweet & Sour News

Passing the Torch: Chef Maria Hines Will Sell Agrodolce

9:00am By Philip Kiefer

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Hood Famous Grows, Axes Land on the Hill

03/08/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Washington Wine Month

Kyle MacLachlan Loves a Damn Fine Glass of Wine

03/07/2019 By Rosin Saez

Dining Events

Where to Eat and Drink March 6–12

03/06/2019 By Haley Gray

Best of the City

Seattle's James Beard–Winning Restaurants

03/05/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Opening Dispatch

Homemade Mexican Fare Is Coming to SLU

03/05/2019 By Anne Dennon

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work March 11–14

8:00am By Aly Brady

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do March 8–10

03/08/2019 By Gwen Hughes

First Thursday

6 Shows to See at March Art Walk

03/06/2019 By Aly Brady

Artist Interview

Actress Amy Thone Talks Romeo and Juliet at ACT Theatre

03/05/2019 By Gwen Hughes

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work March 4–7

03/04/2019 By Aly Brady

Seattle Met Events

2019 GeneroCity NonProfit Application

03/01/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

News & City Life

One-Sentence Stories

Spokanite in Space, Plastic Bag Ban, and Paine Field

03/08/2019 By Anne Dennon

Housing & Homelessness

Licton Springs Village Is Closing. How Successful Was It?

03/07/2019 By Anne Dennon

One-Sentence Stories

Flaky Amazon, Seattle Weekly, and...President Inslee?

03/01/2019 By Anne Dennon

Explainer

How the University of Washington Plans to Grow in the Next Decade

02/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Neighborhood in Flux

Little Saigon Is at a Literal and Figurative Crossroads

02/26/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Next in Line

The Next Generation Puts Its Spin on Iconic C–ID Businesses

02/26/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When March 11–17

9:00am By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Style File

Jessica Underhill Has Slow and Steady Intentions for Her Growing Jewelry Line

03/07/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When March 4–10

03/04/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Fun With Listicles

8 Men's Stores We're Digging Right Now

02/28/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Cool & Collectible

5 Places to Shop in Chinatown–International District

02/26/2019 By Rosin Saez

Presently Preserved

Kobo at Higo Marries Modern-Day Japantown with Its Past

02/26/2019 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Vinyl Vegans

Seattle Music Industry Insiders Are Opening a Capitol Hill Bar

02/27/2019 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

Grab a Drink at These Go-To Seattle Brewpubs

02/26/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Barstool Dispatch

5 Pioneer Square Happy Hours to See You Through Winter

02/15/2019 By Anne Dennon

Admirable Sidekicks

8 Sister Restaurants We Love as Much as the Originals

01/28/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Expansion Mode (Sake Edition)

Mutsuko Soma Will Open a Sake Bar

01/02/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Side Dish

Sun Liquor’s Eggnog Lives On

11/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

Lover's Package

A Very Good and Very Seattle Valentine's Day Guide

02/04/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Slope Stories

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Snow Days

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slip Slide Away

10 Ways to Ride the Snow without Skis

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Rami Niemi

The Sellouts

Washington's Biggest Resorts Just Got Bought by Conglomerates

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Habitat

How to Declutter Your Home

12/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe