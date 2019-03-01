Flaky Amazon, Seattle Weekly, and...President Inslee?

1. A refresher: Back when the head tax debate was heating up, Amazon threatened to pull out of the mondo, under-construction Rainier Square tower; now, even with head tax decapitated, the tech giant has announced it'll sublease the 722,000 square foot space anyway.

2. Washington governor Jay Inslee has been dangling his potential 2020 presidential candidacy in front of us for months—and he finally announced Friday morning; and though it might be "our moment," sources say Inslee will keep his options open for a third term as governor.

3. Another death knell for print media: After 40 years, Seattle Weekly's final hard-copy issue hit newsstands Wednesday, though the alt weekly's skeleton staff will continue to publish stories online.

4. Giving train delays a whole new meaning, Amtrak Coast Starlight, which runs from Seattle to Los Angeles, stranded 183 passengers for 36 hours after striking a tree outside Eugene Saturday evening—an experience that those on board characterized as both a nightmare and a "kumbaya party."

5. Washington legislators are looking to follow Canada's lead and ban scleral tattooing—a blatantly icky, not to mention blindness-risking body art procedure that injects dye into the white outer coating of the eye.

6. Jet City is Tech City, and the University of Washington is set to accommodate students of its most popular major—Computer Science—with the newly completed Bill and Melinda Gates Center for Computer Science and Engineering.

7. The nearly 90-year-old Magnolia Bridge has been due for a full rebuild since the 2001 Nisqually earthquake, but, given that the bridge only serves the landed gentry of Magnolia, SDOT is opting to increase the capacity of the enclave's other entrances rather than asking the public to foot the bill.

8. In her State of the City address, Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan said the city helped 7,400 households transition from homelessness to permanent housing in 2018, but fact-checkers say the city doesn't know the real number because every program tallies exits to housing separately, leading to duplicate counts.

9. ...And Durkan hopes president Donald Trump's tax breaks for developers in low-income Opportunity Zones will help provide housing for Seattle's middle class, but critics wonder if it all boils down to government-assisted gentrification.

10. In a vote split almost perfectly along party lines, Democratic Washington senators passed a bill to institute comprehensive sex ed in public schools that requires curricula on healthy relationships and affirmative consent, along with that old standby, abstinence.